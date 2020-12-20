49ers @ Cowboys: Live Updates and Analysis

This is the live blog for the San Francisco 49ers' Week 15 road game against the Dallas Cowboys.

8:00 There's breaking news. Jimmy Garoppolo almost certainly won't play again this season, but George Kittle might, according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Apparently, Garoppolo's ankle injury has not fully recovered and there's a risk he would reinjure it if he were to play again this season. Plus, both he and the 49ers want him healthy this offseason, presumably so the 49ers can trade him at his highest value. I'm sure the 49ers would consider keeping Garoppolo if the salary cap weren't going down next year. But it is going down, due to the pandemic. No one could have foreseen this happening a year ago. And so, Garoppolo most likely will be a cap casualty. The 49ers will have to find a team will lots of cap space to trade a mid-round pick for Garoppolo. Perhaps the 49ers can trade him to the Jacksonville Jaguars. They will have $80 million in cap space next year.

Kittle could return to the 49ers if they're still in the playoff race after this week. They technically aren't eliminated yet, although the chances of them making the postseason are remote. The fact that Kittle is even considering playing show's how committed to the franchise he is. If I were running the team, I would shut him down for the rest of the season.

8:30 Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is INACTIVE. Big break for the 49ers, who still will find a way to lose.

8:40 Here are the 49ers' inactives:

Verrett being inactive is a surprise. He didn't miss any days of practice.