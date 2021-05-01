49ers Draft Guard Aaron Banks in Round 2

The 49ers finally have addressed the weakest position on their offense -- offensive line.

They traded down five spots with the Las Vegas Raiders in Round 2 -- from pick No. 43 to pick No. 48 -- gained an extra fourth-rounder this year, and with the 48th pick drafted Notre Dame guard Aaron Banks.

It's possible the 49ers traded down because they were targeting a cornerback or a safety at pick No. 43, but their target was gone, so they traded down and took a guard. Defensive back is the thinnest position on their defense

Whatever the motivation, I like the move.

The 49ers have been weak at guard since Kyle Shanahan became the head coach in 2017. The current left guard, Laken Tomlinson, is 29 and is signed through next season, but his play has begun to decline. And the right guard, Daniel Brunskill, played mostly center last season. So guard is a huge question mark.

Banks is extremely big and powerful -- a nice change of pace from the 49ers typical offensive linemen, who are small and agile. The 49ers need more mass and strength, because last year their offensive line got pushed around. It led the league in quarterback hits allowed and got two quarterbacks injured.

Now, they've added Banks and veteran center Alex Mack. Those two can help right tackle Mike McGlinchey, who had a down season in 2020. Perhaps playing next to a fellow Notre Dame offensive lineman will revive McGlinchey's career.

Banks grew up in Alameda and went to El Cerrito High School. He's a hometown kid. Give him a warm welcome.