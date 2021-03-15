49ers Give Kyle Juszczyk Five-Year, $27 million Contract

Juszczyk will turn 30 in April. He originally signed a four-year, $21 million contract with the 49ers in 2017, a contract which made him by far the highest-paid fullback ever.

They call him an offensive weapon.

Kyle Juszczyk just signed a five-year, $27 million contract extension with the 49ers, according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Juszczyk will turn 30 in April. He originally signed a four-year, $21 million contract with the 49ers in 2017, a contract which made him by far the highest-paid fullback ever. The 49ers justified the unprecedented contract by calling Juszczyk an offensive weapon, not a mere fullback.

Juszczyk certainly is an integral blocker in the 49ers running game. He often goes in motion before plays and executes difficult blocks downfield.

But the 49ers don't use him like a weapon. He plays only 40 percent of their offensive snaps, and he touched the ball only 36 times last season -- a little more than two touches per game.

Since Juszczyk came to the 49ers in 2017, they've given him just 137 touches. For comparison, legendary 49ers fullback Tom Rathman touched the ball 144 times in 1988, 152 times in 1989 and 149 times in 1990.

Rathman was an offensive weapon. Juszczyk has the capability to be one if the 49ers would just give him the freaking ball.

Here's how I interpret this signing.

The 49ers probably would have preferred to extend Trent Williams' contract before free agency. But he made it clear he wants to test the market. And when he does, he probably will receive an offer the 49ers can't beat. And they know it.

So they made Juszczyk their focus. Gave him a nice, generous deal they probably couldn't have afforded had they kept Williams.

Let's see if I'm right.