All49ers
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

Who is the Ideal Wide Receiver for the 49ers at Pick No. 13?

Matt Holder

It’s no secret that one of the biggest needs for the San Francisco 49ers is wide receiver. Addressing the position in the draft is almost a certainty and many feel general manager John Lynch will spend one of the team’s two first-round picks on a wideout.

San Francisco will have plenty of options as this year’s receiver class is extremely deep. However, as far as fit with the team goes, there is one prospect that stands out among the rest.

Here we’ll take a look at which of the top three wide receivers - CeeDee Lamb, Jerry Jeudy, and Henry Ruggs - would be the ideal fit for the 49ers. It’s unlikely that all of them will be on the board at pick 13, but for the purpose of this exercise, we’ll assume that Lynch gets his pick of the litter. 

This will provide insight into who the organization’s top target might be and who knows, maybe some luck works in the Red and Gold’s favor and the trio slides on draft day.

CeeDee Lamb

Lamb was one of the most dominant pass-catchers in college football last season and fits into just about any scheme at the next level. As far as head coach Kyle Shanahan’s system goes, the Oklahoma product’s ability to make plays with the ball in his hands will make him a deadly weapon in San Francisco. 

The coach’s creativity in the screen game and use of wide receivers in the rushing attack will complement the prospect’s skill set perfectly.

One of the biggest concerns with Lamb is his lack of top-end speed. With a 4.5-second 40-yard dash at the combine, he won’t blow by very many NFL defensive backs. The 49ers lost a legitimate deep threat with Emmanuel Sanders’ departure, and the former Sooner wouldn’t be a perfect fit to fill that role for the team.

Jerry Jeudy

One of the best route runners in this draft class is Jerry Jeudy. He can run every route in the route tree and has good explosion and acceleration to get open on double moves and be a vertical threat as well. Like Lamb, the Alabama product can also make plays after the catch but relies on his speed, whereas the former wins with his ability to break tackles.

The biggest issue with Jeudy’s fit in San Francisco is that he was primarily a slot receiver in college. Deebo Samuel already fills that role for the Red and Gold and while both guys can play outside, it’s not where either of them is at their best. Shanahan likes to use a lot of 21-personnel which means if these two are on the field together in those sets, one of them will have to be out of position and they may not compliment each other.

Henry Ruggs III

The best way to describe Henry Ruggs III is to call him a speed demon. He clocked the fastest time at the combine with a 4.27-second 40-yard dash, and he would certainly fill the 49ers’ need for a deep threat. Beyond just being able to get down the field, he’s good at beating press coverage which should translate to the NFL well, and he excelled as an outside receiver in Tuscaloosa.

Part of the issue with Ruggs is he’s not quite the route runner his college teammate, Jeudy, is. The speedster struggles to execute double moves and make 90-degree cuts, which raises some questions about his legitimacy as a number one wide receiver. San Francisco is looking for a primary option at the position and this Alabama product may not fill that need.

The Ideal Wide Receiver

If Lynch is going to select a wideout with the 13th overall selection, the ideal pick would be CeeDee Lamb.

Lamb has the versatility to play on the outside and in the slot, so he’ll complement Samuel well and has the position flexibility that Shanahan seems to covet. The Oklahoma product also has the tools to open up the playbook even further with his running back like skills when toting the rock. 

While he lacks the speed to beat NFL defensive backs over the top, he can win consistently in contested catch situations and isn’t slow by any means, so he can still stretch the field without having a blazing 40-time. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NFL Draft 2020: Examining what the 49ers Options are at Defensive Tackle

When the San Francisco 49ers traded away DeForest Buckner to the Indianapolis Colts for the 13th overall pick in the upcoming draft, they subsequently created a large void on the interior of the defensive line.

Nick_Newman

by

Nick_Newman

49ers Nick Bosa Opens 2nd in 2020 Defensive Player of Year Odds

Nick Bosa was a human wrecking ball last season for the San Francisco 49ers. Opposing offenses constantly needed to double-team him or chip him at the line just to slow him down. That is almost unheard of for a rookie pass rusher.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

Footballfan55

49ers Quarterback Situation Ranked No. 13 by Sports Illustrated

The quarterback situation of the San Francisco 49ers is one that continues to be thrown out there week-after-week. Jimmy Garoppolo has constantly been at the forefront of anyone who criticizes the Niners.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

San Francisco 49ers Seven-Round Mock Draft 3.0

In this mock draft, the San Francisco 49ers are extremely active moving down the trade board. A scenario that could become reality given the lack of day two picks.

Nick_Newman

2020 NFL Mock Draft: 49ers Trade Down to Select DT Ross Blacklock

Picking 13th overall in the NFL draft has given the San Francisco 49ers extensive flexibility. Everything is on the table for them, whether they draft a wide receiver or an offensive tackle.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

Ninergarcia

NFL Pre-Draft Power Rankings: 49ers Placed at No. 4 Following Buckner Trade

Not many moves were conducted by the San Francisco 49ers during free agency. At this point, it is safe to say that the team will not be making any more additions.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

Caddy08

49ers Select CJ Henderson in Sports Illustrated's Latest Mock Draft

For the San Francisco 49ers, there has been a ton of debate as to what position they should take with the No. 13 pick. One of those positions is cornerback. Despite having one of the best pass defenses in the league in 2019, the cornerback position is not set up for future success.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Santa Clara County Official Gives Bleak Outlook for Return of Sports

Football may be an idealistic thought of occurring for the San Francisco 49ers after the latest statement given by the Santa Clara County executive officer.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Report: 49ers Meet With Cal Safety Ashtyn Davis

This might come as a surprise given that the 49ers just heavily invested in Jimmie Ward and have more pressing needs along the roster, but it never hurts to look at the talent in your backyard.

Maverick Pallack

49ers NFL Draft Profile: WR KJ Hamler

Penn State's KJ Hamler is largely projected to go in the second round as he presumably could be a player to target if the 49ers trade back on day one of the draft.

Nicholas Cothrel

by

PWillis Is a HOF