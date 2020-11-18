San Francisco 49ers Mid-Term Grades: Offense

The 49ers have the week off. So even thought we're past the mid-point of the season, this week is the perfect time to give the 49ers their mid-term grades.

Let's start with the offense.

QUARTERBACKS: C

The 49ers currently rank 23rd out of 32 teams in quarterback rating. Bad. All three quarterbacks on the roster have played at one point this season. Bad. And none of them have been able to make their teammates better. Bad. Bad. Bad.

But the 49ers three quarterbacks are pocket passers -- they're not mobile. They're statues. And they have no run run game or pass protection this season. So it would be harsh to give Jimmy Garoppolo, Nick Mullens or C.J. Beathard a failing grade, because none were put in position to succeed. They were put in position to get clobbered. And it's amazing only Garoppolo has gotten injured, considering some of the hits Mullens and Beathard have taken.

Playing quarterback for the 2020 49ers is an exercise in survival.

RUNNING BACKS: C

The 49ers currently rank 18th out of 32 teams in yards per rush attempt. Not good. Raheem Mostert still is good -- he's averaging 5.9 yards per carry this season. But he has missed all but four games. Jeff Wilson Jr. also is good, but he has missed the past four games. Kyle Juszczyk is terrific but it seems the 49ers are fazing him out of their offense. And the rest of the running backs have been inconsistent at best. To be fair, they've dealt with the same issue the quarterbacks have dealt with -- a terrible offensive line. Can't fail the running backs when they constantly get hit in the backfield.

WIDE RECEIVERS: B

Brandon Aiyuk looks like a Pro Bowler right now. He might be the 49ers' best wide receiver since Jerry Rice. Aiyuk certainly has better hands than Terrell Owens. I can't wait to watch Aiyuk's career unfold. And Deebo Samuel would be one hell of a No. 2 receiver if he could stay healthy. And Kendrick Bourne and Richie James Jr. are quality players as well. This group has the potential to get an A grade next season.

TIGHT ENDS: B-MINUS

George Kittle played well before he suffered a non-contact foot fracture. His backups, Ross Dwelley and Jordan Reed, both are good receivers who struggle to block, which is understandable. All tight ends other than Kittle have a weakness. It will be fun to see the 49ers' three tight ends play together next season. It seems the 49ers could transition to a two-tight-end offense.

OFFENSIVE LINE: F

These guys are the main reason Garoppolo is injured, the main reason the offense ranks just 16th, the main reason the 49ers will have an extremely difficult time making the playoffs after the bye week.

Mike McGlinchey is having a Jonathan-Martin-level season at right tackle, meaning McGlinchey is beyond awful. At right guard, the 49ers platoon Tom Compton and Colton McKivitiz because neither is good enough to play a full game. At center, the 49ers have Daniel Brunskill, who's not a center. At left guard, they have Laken Tomlinson, who's wildly overrated. And at left tackle, they have Trent Williams who plays well sometimes. But these five do not play well together. The 49ers need to overhaul this group before they add another quarterback to the roster.

Stay tuned for the defense and special team's grades on Thursday, and the coaches' grades on Friday.