Point Spread: 49ers - 3.5

Over/Under: 42.5 points

Both the 49ers and Giants go into this game extremely banged up. The 49ers will be starting backup quarterback Nick Mullens, and will be without Raheem Mostert, Tevin Coleman and George Kittle. And that’s only on the offensive side of the ball. On the defensive side, the 49ers will be without Nick Bosa, Solomon Thomas, Dre Greenlaw and Richard Sherman.

Despite the injuries, the 49ers are still 3.5-point favorites. This is a testament to the superior depth the 49ers have on their roster. Not too many teams can walk into a road game as favorites, even though they’re without their starting quarterback and at least seven other starters. Looking at the Giants, they will be without skill position players Saquon Barkley and Sterling Shepard, which does them no favors.

Going into Week 3, both of these teams are 1-1 against the spread. The 49ers covered the spread as 7-point favorites last week against the Jets, with a 31-13 victory. The Giants we’re 5-point underdogs against the Bears, and only lost by 4.

Out of the four games these teams have played, only one game has exceeded the over/under. The 49ers and Jets game went over last week. Both of the Giants’ Week 1 and Week 2 games went under the point total set by Las Vegas.

This is how I see Sunday unfolding:

Spread prediction: 49ers cover the 3.5-point spread - barely.

I expect Kyle Shanahan to let Nick Mullens go out there and ball. Mullens has already shown he’s capable of marching the 49ers’ offense up and down the field. In 2018, Mullens finished in the top four in yards per attempt and yards per completion (minimum 250 attempts).

Without Raheem Mostert and Tevin Coleman, it’ll be a challenge to get the ground game going with Jeff Wilson Jr. and Jerick McKinnon. The Giants have a formidable defensive line, which certainly has the ability to shut down the backup running backs the 49ers plan to play on Sunday. That’s why I believe Mullens will have a big day, throwing for roughly 300 yards.

A key to this game defensively is for the interior of the 49ers' defensive line to wreak havoc in the back field. Daniel Jones, the Giants quarterback, has been sacked seven times - third most in the league. That trend will need to continue if the 49ers want to cover the spread.

I can see the 49ers controlling this game comfortably for the majority of it, and the Giants coming back to cut it close late.

Over/Under Prediction: Over 42 points

The 49ers are currently averaging 25.5 points per game, while the Giants are averaging 14.5. I expect the Giants to set their highest point total of the year, as they only need to score 17 points to do so.

With Mullens in 2018, the 49ers averaged just over 21 points per game. I see them exceeding that average by a field goal in this one.

Side note, over the course of the 2018 season, Mullens lost to the Eli Manning led Giants by a final score of 23 - 27. This is very much a revenge game for Mullens. I like 49ers to win by four this time around.

49ers 24 - Giants 20.

All 49ers Sports Illustrated Writers Predictions:

Name Record Spread Prediction Over/Under 42 Nick 1-3 49ers -3./5 Over Jose 3-1 49ers -3.5 Under Leo 2-2 Giants +3.5 Over Jack 3-1 Giants +3.5 Under Marco 3-1 49ers -3.5 Under Maverick 3-1 49ers -3.5 Under Grant 2-2 49ers -3.5 Under

