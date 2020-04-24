San Francisco 49ers NFL Draft Live Blog Day 2

This is the San Francisco 49ers live blog for the second and third rounds of the 2020 NFL Draft. Grant Cohn will update this frequently with information and analysis from his war room.

2:11 The 49ers currently have zero draft picks for tonight, and only three remaining for the entire draft: picks 156 (Round 5), 210 (Round 6) and 217 (Round 7). Perhaps the 49ers could trade a player for a second- or third-round pick, but that seems unlikely.