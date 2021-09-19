49ers @ Eagles Live Blog

This is the live blog for the San Francisco 49ers' Week 2 road game against the Philadelphia Eagles. I will update this frequently with information and analysis from my living room.

8:19 Josh Norman is expected to start opposite rookie cornerback Deommodore Lenoir, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Norman signed with the 49ers two weeks ago and was inactive during the season opener against the Lions, presumably because he wasn't in game shape yet. Now they need to him to start and play the entire game because Emmanuel Moseley is out with a knee injury.

8:26 The 49ers once again will feature rookie running back Elijah Mitchell, according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. This should come as no surprise, as Mitchell got 19 carries last week and was the only running back Shanahan seemed to trust. Mitchell needs to have a big game again, because if he falters, Shanahan might give up on the run game, which would be a disastrous decision against the Eagles excellent pass rush.

8:32 Here are the 49ers inactives:

Cornerback Emmanuel Moseley

Cornerback Ambry Thomas

Guard Aaron Banks

Defensive tackle Zach Kerr

This means Javon Kinlaw, Arik Armstead, Trey Sermon and new running back/kick returner Trenton Cannon are active. Expect Cannon to return the kickoffs, as last week's kick returner, Ambry Thomas, is inactive. And so is Zach Kerr, the 49ers worst run defender from Week 1. He earned his benching. Replacing him with Kinlaw will be a big boost to the 49ers run defense.