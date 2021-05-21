49ers Sign Bennie Fowler, Cut Marqise Lee

Fowler will turn 30 on June 10. He appeared in five games last season with New Orleans Saints and caught only two passes.

The 49ers just made an extremely odd move.

They released veteran wide receiver Marqise Lee, whom they signed just last week after inviting him to their rookie mini-camp. And then the 49ers signed veteran wide receiver Bennie Fowler, whom they did not invite to the rookie mini-camp and has been available all offseason.

Go figure.

Fowler hasn't played a full season since 2017. He's an aging backup who most likely will spend the season on the 49ers practice squad, assuming he makes it that far. He's like the new Jordan Matthews, a veteran who spent time on the 49ers practice squad in the past.

Fowler technically is a big slot receiver, like Kendrick Bourne. So Fowler will have a chance to replace Bourne as the 49ers No. 3 receiver. But Bourne is actually good, as opposed to Fowler, who's on his way out the league.

Don't expect Fowler to get much playing time with the 49ers in 2021. If he plays, they have big problems.

And one more thing -- what could Lee possibly have done to get cut just a few days after he got signed? Maybe he pulled a hamstring or suffered an injury during one of the two rookie mini-camp practices that were closed to the media. Or maybe he acted out.

Your guess is as good as mine.