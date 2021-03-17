49ers Sign Alex Mack

GM ReportGame DayNews49ers +SI.COM
Mack played for Shanahan on the Falcons in 2016 when they went to the Super Bowl.
The 49ers finally locked down their center position. At least for now.

The 49ers signed 35-year-old center Alex Mack early Wednesday morning, according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. The terms of the deal have not yet been released.

Mack replaces Weston Richburg, who's only 29. Richburg has been the 49ers' starting center since 2018, but hasn't played since midway through the 2019 season because he tore the patellar tendon in his knee and is expected to retire.

In retrospect, the 49ers should have replaced him last offseason.

But they've replaced him now. And the replacement is an upgrade. When the 49ers signed Richburg, head coach Kyle Shanahan compared him to Alex Mack, which was rich, because Mack is much better than Richburg and everyone knows it. Richburg was solid. Mack is special.

Mack played for Shanahan on the Falcons in 2016 when they went to the Super Bowl. He's a six-time Pro Bowler who's extremely smart and mature, and will fill the leadership void on the offensive line that Joe Staley created when he retired. Plus, Mack still is an excellent player. He provides more than leadership. Although he did miss a game last season with a concussion. It was the first game he had missed since 2014.

Mack played college football at Cal -- he was on the same team as DeSean Jackson, and surprisingly has had a better pro career than him. Returning to the Bay Area to finish his career must appeal to Mack.

Let's see how long he lasts. He turns 36 in November.

