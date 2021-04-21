49ers Sign Running Back Wayne Gallman

Gallman will join the 49ers' running back committee, which already features Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr.

The 49ers just filled their hole at running back.

They announced they signed former New York Giants running back Wayne Gallman to a one-year deal. The terms of the contract have not yet been released.

Gallman will join the 49ers' running back committee, which already features Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr. Gallman replaces Tevin Coleman, who signed with the New York Jets this offseason.

Gallman, 26, played his college ball at Clemson with Deshaun Watson. He was a fourth-round pick in 2017 -- the Giants took him 19 spots after the 49ers took running back Joe Williams, who never appeared in an NFL game.

Gallman mostly was a backup his first three seasons in the NFL. But in 2020, he started 10 games after Saquon Barkley tore his ACL, scored six touchdowns, gained 682 rushing yards and averaged 4.6 yards per carry. Surprisingly good numbers for a career backup.

Gallman is an upright runner who's not built to carry the ball more than 150 times per season. But he won't have to shoulder the load on the 49ers. He can split it with Mostert and Wilson, and the three of them can become a terrific trio of backs. One of the best in the NFL.

Assuming Gallman is cheap, this is a good signing. Because he's talented and young, and now the 49ers don't have to spend a draft pick on a running back. They can spend their picks on other positions of need, such as cornerback, safety and offensive line.