49ers Sign Zach Kerr to One Year Deal

Kerr is a backup nose tackle who has recorded just 9.5 sacks in 88 career games.

The 49ers keep getting older.

Practically every free agent the 49ers have signed this offseason either is in his 30s or will turn 30 this year. On Tuesday, they announced they signed another one -- 30-year-old defensive tackle Zach Kerr, who agreed to a one-year deal, the terms of which have not yet been announced.

Kerr is a backup nose tackle who has recorded just 9.5 sacks in 88 career games. He started four games for the Carolina Panthers last season and recorded 2 sacks, which means 2020 arguably was the best season of his career.

Kerr probably won't start for the 49ers -- the incumbent starting defensive tackles are D.J. Jones and Javon Kinlaw, both of whom are in their 20s. But Jones has had injury issues, and Kinlaw is a project. So adding depth couldn't hurt.

And the 49ers have tons of depth at defensive tackle. They also have Kevin Givens, Kentavius Street and Darrion Daniels, all of whom played well last season. Plus Arik Armstead is a defensive tackle on third downs when he rushes the quarterback.

So the 49ers didn't necessarily need a 30-year-old backup defensive lineman. But Kerr should improve the defense, at least least for one year. And he's cheap, presumably.

It's becoming crystal clear the 49ers expect to make a Super Bowl run this year, considering how many older players they've signed. They're not building for the future -- they're pushing all their chips into the pot now.

Do they have enough chips to win? We'll find out soon enough.