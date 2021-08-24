49ers Trim Roster to 80 Players

What to know about the players the 49ers waived, released or placed on I.R. to trim their roster to 80.

The 49ers had to trim their roster from 85 to 80 on Tuesday. Here are the players they released:

1. Defensive end Shilique Calhoun.

The 49ers signed Calhoun on Aug. 10 as a camp body when Samson Ebukam was out with a knee injury. Calhoun consistently was the worst edge rusher in camp. He probably won't play for the 49ers again.

2. Cornerback B.W. Webb.

The 49ers initially signed Webb on Aug. 4 as a camp body after cornerback Tim Harris Jr. got injured. Webb played nickelback for the second- and third-team defense. He's 31 and probably won't play for the 49ers again.

Here are the players the 49ers waived:

1. Wide receiver River Cracraft.

Cracraft is a hardworking undrafted wide receiver who most likely will clear waivers and sign with the 49ers practice squad.

2. Offensive tackle Corbin Kaufusi.

Kaufusi was the 49ers' fourth-string left tackle in camp behind Trent Williams, Jaylon Moore and Shon Coleman. Kaufusi was an undrafted free agent in 2019, and has played for the practice squads of the Saints and Jets. He probably will spend this season on the 49ers practice squad if he clears waivers, which he should.

Here is the player the 49ers placed on the Injured Reserve List:

1. Linebacker Mychal Kendricks.

The 49ers signed Kendricks on August 16 because they were thin at linebacker after starter Azeez Al-Shaair got injured. But during the 49ers' preseason game against the Chargers, Kendricks suffered turf toe, an injury that has kept Jaquiski Tartt out since last November.