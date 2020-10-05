SANTA CLARA -- This is the live blog for the San Francisco 49ers Week 4 Sunday night game against the Philadelphia Eagles. I will update this frequently with information and analysis from Levi's Stadium.

3:52 Here are the 49ers inactives:

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo

Cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon

Running Back Raheem Mostert

Cornerback Emmanuel Moseley

Linebacker Dre Greenlaw

Offensive Lineman Tom Compton

Tight End Daniel Helm

3:54 Here are the Eagles inactives:

Wide Receiver J.J. Arcega-Whiteside

Wide Receiver DeSean Jackson

Wide Receiver Alshon Jeffery

Cornerback Avonte Maddox

Quarterback Nate Sudfeld

Wide Receiver Hakeem Butler

Linebacker Casey Toohill

3:55 One key for the 49ers is to get their run game going. The Rams ran for 191 yards against the Eagles just two weeks ago, so Philadelphia's defense is vulnerable on the ground. But Jerick McKinnon is not a three-down back and his backup, Jeff Wilson Jr., is averaging less than two yards per carry.

It's imperative the 49ers give the ball to undrafted rookie running back JaMycal Hasty, whom they called up from the practice squad on Saturday. Hasty got three touches against the Giants last week and performed well. He clearly runs harder right now and is more explosive than McKinnon and Wilson. I expect the 49ers to up Hasty's workload significantly in this game -- at least 10 touches. They need him, just as they needed Matt Breida in 2017 when Breida was an undrafted rookie. Breida came through. Hasty can as well. Those two running backs have lots in common.