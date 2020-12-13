49ers vs. Washington: Live Updates and Analysis

This is the live blog for the San Francisco 49ers' Week 14 "home" game in Arizona against the Washington Football Team.

This is the live blog for the San Francisco 49ers' Week 14 "home" game in Arizona against the Washington Football Team. I will update this frequently with information and analysis from my home in the Bay Area.

11:04 The 49ers probably expect a low-scoring game they can win with their defense. The opposing quarterback, Alex Smith, won't beat them with his legs. And Washington's starting running back, Antonio Gibson, is out with a toe injury. So theoretically, the 49ers defense can make Washington's offense look like the Rams offense when the Rams play San Francisco.

11:05 The key for the 49ers defense is to take away wide receiver Terry McLaurin on first down, and tight end Logan Thomas on second down. Those are Alex Smith's favorite targets and that's when Smith likes to throw to them. The 49ers need to force Smith to throw to another option or check down to a running back. Then the 49ers need to tackle that guy fast, because if they can get to third down, that's when Washington folds. They're a bad third-down offense.

11:08 The key to the game for the 49ers offense is to get Deebo Samuel the ball early and often. Last week against the Bills, he touched the ball just once in the first half. When he finally got his second touch, there was 2:30 left in the third quarter and the 49ers were losing by 17 points. Kyle Shanahan can't let Samuel become an afterthought ever again. How could Shanahan forget to call plays for his best player?

11:59 Here are the 49ers inactives:

11:59 No K'Waun Williams means another game of Dontae Johnson at nickelback, and that's bad news for the 49ers.

12:00 The 49ers just announced offensive line coach John Benton has tested positive for COVID-19 and will not coach during today's game. I hope he's OK.

12:39 Here is my pregame show: