49ers Who Need to Step Up

The following 49ers need to step and perform better or report immediately to the principal's office.

1. Left tackle Trent Williams.

Williams was supposed to be the reason the 49ers got better this offseason. Sure, they lost DeForest Buckner and Emmanuel Sanders and replaced them both with rookies, but the 49ers got Trent freaking Williams. They upgraded from an old Joe Staley to the best left tackle of all time who's fresh after taking a year off and still in his prime, theoretically. Williams was supposed to improve the run game, the pass protection and the entire team.

But through five games, Williams has been one of the 49ers' worst players so far. He as given up 4.5 sacks -- tops on the team -- and half the time, he doesn't seem to know whom to block. I guess we see why the Washington Football Team traded him for just a third-round pick. It's starting to seem like Washington won that trade. The 49ers have no replacement for Williams. He needs to step up.

2. Right tackle Mike McGlinchey.

Another guy the 49ers can't replace. McGlinchey was the ninth pick in the 2018 draft -- they took him to replace Trent Brown, who's an elite right tackle. Through five games this season, McGlinchey might be the worst right tackle in the league. He looks alarmingly slim -- like he lost 10 pounds from last season. He looks like a tight end and blocks like one, too. Every game, some defensive lineman throws him on his back or walks over him. What happened to this guy? Someone buy him a Big Mac.

3. Any quarterback.

I don't care who it is. Take your pick. Do the 49ers even have a stepper-upper at this position? The 49ers might have to convince Jeff Garcia to come out of retirement. He's only seven years older than Tom Brady. I'm just saying.

4. Head coach Kyle Shanahan.

He forgets to call his run plays, then makes excuses after the game at his press conference in a droning monotone. He calls pass after pass even though his quarterback is hurt and the offensive line can't protect. He doesn't blame himself or project confidence. He lacks charisma and may not have what it takes to turn this season around and avoid a complete catastrophe.

Last season, Shanahan coached like his career depended on it. This season, he has coached like he just signed a six-year extension, which he did.

The 49ers need the old Kyle back.