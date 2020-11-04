SI.com
Kendrick Bourne Tests Positive for COVID

Grant Cohn

The 49ers supposedly have a game Thursday night against the Green Bay Packers. 

But that game might not happen, because 49ers wide receiver Kendrick Bourne tested positive for Covid, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Schefter reports the 49ers have shut down their facility for the day and are doing contract tracing on everyone in the building. So if there's an outbreak, the NFL might have to reschedule the game. If there's no outbreak and Bourne is the only person who tested positive, the game may go on.

Here is an official statement from the 49ers: "The San Francisco 49ers were informed today that a player has tested positive for COVID-19 and the individual immediately went into self-quarantine. Our organization has entered the NFL's intensive protocol and we are working with the league on contact tracing to identify high risk individuals. All team functions will be conducted virtually today.

"The health and safety of our players, staff and community are the organization’s highest priority. We will continue to work closely with the NFL and medical professionals and will follow their direction."

Assuming Bourne won't play Thursday night but the rest of the 49ers will, their starting wide receivers will be rookie Brandon Aiyuk and slot receiver Trent Taylor. Those are the only healthy wide receivers on the roster. On Tuesday, the 49ers released former second-round pick Dante Pettis.

Meaning the 49ers might have to sign a wide receiver. They can't trade for one, because the trade deadline passed on Tuesday.

Stay tuned for more information as this story develops.

