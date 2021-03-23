GM ReportGame DayNews49ers +SI.COM
Search

Seahawks Sign Kerry Hyder

Hyder had his best season as a pro in 2020 with the 49ers. He started 14 games after Nick Bosa tore his ACL Week 2, and performed surprisingly well.
Author:
Publish date:

The Seahawks really like the 49ers' players.

First they signed former 49ers cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon to a one-year, $4 million deal this offseason. Now they've signed former 49ers defensive end Kerry Hyder to a three-year deal worth up to $17.5 million, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

That's one hell of a pay day for a soon-to-be 30-year-old player who has recorded just 18.5 sacks in his career.

Hyder had his best season as a pro in 2020 with the 49ers. He started 14 games after Nick Bosa tore his ACL Week 2, and performed surprisingly well. Hyder finished the season with a career-high 8.5 sacks, hence the mondo contract from the Seahawks.

The Seahawks probably think they're improving themselves while hurting a division rival. And Hyder certainly should improve the Seahawks pass rush.

But the 49ers didn't need Hyder. They essentially replaced him with Samson Ebukam, the former outside linebacker for the Los Angeles Rams. Ebukam will be just 26-years old next season, and he has recorded 14 sacks in his career.

Given the ages of Hyder and Ebukam, I believe the 49ers made the right choice to sign Ebukam instead. Plus, signing Ebukam weakens the Rams, another division rival.

If the Seahawks were shrewd, they would have signed Ebukam instead of Hyder when they had the chance. Because as good as Hyder is, he has produced only when playing for defensive line coach Kris Kocurek. And the Seahawks don't have Kocurek. The 49ers do.

Good luck, Seattle.

Good luck, Kerry.

My Post (46)
News

Seahawks Sign Kerry Hyder

USATSI_15288007
News

Are the 49ers Clearing Salary Cap Space to Extend Fred Warner?

My Post (38)
News

49ers Sign Zach Kerr to One Year Deal

USATSI_13990852
News

What the 49ers Re-Signing Jaquiski Tartt Means for Tarvarius Moore

USATSI_14870727_168390361_lowres
News

Latest Mock Draft Has 49ers Trading Up, Selecting a Quarterback

USATSI_14937093_168390361_lowres
News

49ers Sign Safety Tavon Wilson to One-Year Deal

My Post (5)
News

Will the 49ers Re-Sign K'Waun Williams?

USATSI_14755531_168390361_lowres
News

The Best Contract on the 49ers Payroll