Seahawks Sign Kerry Hyder

Hyder had his best season as a pro in 2020 with the 49ers. He started 14 games after Nick Bosa tore his ACL Week 2, and performed surprisingly well.

The Seahawks really like the 49ers' players.

First they signed former 49ers cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon to a one-year, $4 million deal this offseason. Now they've signed former 49ers defensive end Kerry Hyder to a three-year deal worth up to $17.5 million, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

That's one hell of a pay day for a soon-to-be 30-year-old player who has recorded just 18.5 sacks in his career.

Hyder had his best season as a pro in 2020 with the 49ers. He started 14 games after Nick Bosa tore his ACL Week 2, and performed surprisingly well. Hyder finished the season with a career-high 8.5 sacks, hence the mondo contract from the Seahawks.

The Seahawks probably think they're improving themselves while hurting a division rival. And Hyder certainly should improve the Seahawks pass rush.

But the 49ers didn't need Hyder. They essentially replaced him with Samson Ebukam, the former outside linebacker for the Los Angeles Rams. Ebukam will be just 26-years old next season, and he has recorded 14 sacks in his career.

Given the ages of Hyder and Ebukam, I believe the 49ers made the right choice to sign Ebukam instead. Plus, signing Ebukam weakens the Rams, another division rival.

If the Seahawks were shrewd, they would have signed Ebukam instead of Hyder when they had the chance. Because as good as Hyder is, he has produced only when playing for defensive line coach Kris Kocurek. And the Seahawks don't have Kocurek. The 49ers do.

Good luck, Seattle.

Good luck, Kerry.