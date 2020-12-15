Should George Kittle Play Again This Season?

Here's what you need to know.

George Kittle broke his foot eight weeks ago. It's supposed to be an-eight week injury. He's going to practice this week. He probably won't play this week, but he's fighting to get back on the field, probably because he's a captain, he's the leader of the offense and they pay him lots of money. And he takes pride in his play.

What should the 49ers do?

The idea that Kittle is practicing and would like to play is a real testament to what a great guy he is and a great teammate and a great competitor. And even though he's rich, he still wants to come back and play games that may not matter. Admirable.

Having written that, the 49ers should not let Kittle near the field again this season, because he's an indispensable player. And funny things happen in football, even in preseason games. People get really hurt.

The 49ers should tell him, "No, you cannot play again this season."

He's honorable to want to come back. The 49ers need to take a long view right now. They're not taking the view of three more games. That's silly. This is a very big organization worth a lot of money. They need to take the long view. And in the long view, Kittle needs to be ready for next season. For now, Kittle can go around the locker room and cheer up the healthy players.

It's Kittle's job to want to play this season. It's the team's job not to let him.

Do the right thing, 49ers.