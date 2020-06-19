Should the 49ers Trade for Jamal Adams?

This is tres interessant.

All Pro strong safety Jamal Adams doesn’t want to play for the Jets anymore, and the 49ers are one of seven teams he’d like to join, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The other six teams are the Ravens, Cowboys, Texans, Chiefs, Eagles and Seahawks.

Adams is a great player -- probably the best strong safety in the NFL. And the 49ers could have drafted him in 2017, but drafted Solomon Thomas instead. Whoops!

Now, the 49ers have a chance to correct their error from three years ago and trade for Adams. He would greatly improve the entire defense, not just the secondary. And the 49ers probably could trade Jaquiski Tartt and a first-round pick in 2021 to the Jets for Adams.

But I don’t think the 49ers will.

They already traded their third-round pick in 2021 for left tackle Trent Williams. And they might need to trade their second-round pick for a wide receiver at the deadline if Deebo Samuel’s fractured foot hasn’t recovered and the young receivers haven’t stepped up.

Plus, the 49ers had just five draft picks this year. They can’t keep trading away cheap, valuable assets. The 49ers need their draft picks.

Plus, they have little cap space and lots of expensive players who will be free agents in 2021. Players such as Trent Williams and George Kittle. If the 49ers trade for Adams, they might have to let Williams and Kittle go. And that’s a trade I doubt the 49ers want to make.

Meaning Adams is enticing, but unrealistic for the 49ers.

Too bad they didn’t draft him three years ago.