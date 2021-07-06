Should the 49ers Trade for N'Keal Harry?

Patriots wide receiver N'Keal Harry has officially requested a trade from the team after a lack of involvement through two seasons, per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

A new player could be bound for the trade market.

The former first-round pick has had a poor start to his NFL career. He has managed to tally only 45 catches so far and has only played in 21 games. His rookie season started off on the wrong foot with injuries, but 2020 he was relatively healthy. Requesting a trade now while his value is extremely low would not be a bad inquire by the 49ers. They could use another young talent to work with outside of Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk. Plus, the 49ers did scout Harry prior to finding Samuel.

So should the 49ers trade for Harry?

Go for it. There really isn't a way the Patriots can try to juice more draft capital out of the 49ers. Harry's value is insanely low. A sixth-round pick might even be too rich. That is how poor his value is. A conditional seventh-round pick that can turn into a sixth based off of snaps or production is the best case scenario for the Patriots.

Even if the 49ers were to cough up a sixth straight up, it still is a smooth trade for them. Receiving a former first-round pick for a measly sixth would make it worth it. Of course, there are some concerns with acquiring Harry. He hasn't shown much promise. His route-running isn't clean and his hands are made of bricks. The Patriots might also be reluctant to let him go, which would be a clear statement from them that they gaffed drafting Harry. That might not be the image they want. Then again, when has Bill Belichick ever cared about image?

Trading for Harry isn't a necessity by any measure. It is more like a "why not?" situation. The 49ers did scout Harry and a change of scenery could dramatically benefit him, especially with Kyle Shanahan. He just might end up carving a role for himself. It is all a matter of how much the 49ers care about a sixth- or seventh-round pick. Personally, I do not see the 49ers pulling the trigger on a trade. They probably go no further than tapping the Patriots on the shoulder about the price and that's it.

There is still Jalen Hurd that the 49ers are holding out hope for and need to ensure their image on selecting him is okay. And acquiring Harry might just make them look like fools if he is still playing lowly despite the low cost for him.

As lacking as wide receiver is for the 49ers, Harry is not taking them over the top.