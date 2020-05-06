Soloman Thomas Entering Make-or-Break Season

The hype surrounding former Stanford Cardinal Soloman Thomas entering the 2017 NFL draft was substantially strong. At the time, the 49ers and many others had Thomas pegged to become San Francisco’s future disrupter along the defensive line for the foreseeable future.

Being picked third overall comes with lofty expectations, but Thomas hasn’t produced anything remotely close to the projections that were placed on his shoulders at the time of his selection. Over his three-year career, he has averaged 31 tackles and two sacks — not the numbers you want to see after taking a player in the top three.

Most recently, the 49ers have declined his fifth-year option, making Thomas an unrestricted free agent after the 2020 season, barring any negotiations upon a contract extension at a much lesser amount.

Since Thomas’ selection, Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch have drafted two other defensive linemen in the first round, a clear determination by the staff that Thomas isn't the player they once thought they were getting.

At the very least, it appears Nick Bosa is going to be a force off the edge for years to come. But in terms of Thomas' future, it’s make-or-break time.

Thomas has struggled to get going from the jump, moving from defensive end to defensive tackle, as the 49ers still attempt to carve out a defined role for him. At the very least, Thomas has shown durability, playing in 46 regular-season games and starting 28 of them.

Prior to the NFL draft, Lynch mentioned that Thomas would likely see an increased workload at three-technique defensive tackle, but since that statement, the team has spent the No. 14 overall pick on South Carolina defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw.

Expectations for Thomas have largely diminished, but with the departure of DeForest Buckner, and the addition of youth along the defensive front, Thomas should get one last attempt to sway the 49ers staff.