SI.com
All49ers
HomeGM ReportGame DayNews
Search

Start the 49ers Brandon Aiyuk Hype Train

Leo Luna

All aboard!

Last season the 49ers struck gold when they selected wide receiver Deebo Samuel in the second round of the 2019 draft.

After just three practices, it appears they may have struck gold once again with their 25th pick of the 2020 draft: Brandon Aiyuk.

Aiyuk is becoming a reliable target for franchise quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. The two have hooked up for multiple connections against the starting defense. Garoppolo played really well in 2019 and one critique was the lack of the deep ball. Garoppolo hit Aiyuk in stride on a 30-yard bomb setting up a would-be 50-yard touchdown. 

Considering the rapport Aiyuk already has with Garoppolo, no one would ever guess they just started organized practices. They look like they are in Year 3 together as opposed to Day 3.

Aiyuk is certainly ahead of where fellow wide receiver Samuel was last season. In 2019 Samuel posted 961 all-purpose yards as a rookie. What Aiyuk has displayed he has a chance to top that.

In regards to his route-running. 49ers color commentator Tim Ryan, said Aiyuk reminds him of Davante Adams after the first couple of practices. Ryan also said, “Aiyuk has that same type of route savviness.” That may be why none of the 49ers cornerbacks have been able to guard Aiyuk one on one.

While there’s a lot of mouths to feed on this offense such as George Kittle, Samuel, Kendrick Bourne, Trent Taylor, Jordan Reed and the balanced rushing attack, Shanahan will make sure that Aiyuk gets his fair share of targets because he is a playmaker.

While Emmanuel Sanders was a great addition to this offense last year, Aiyuk offers a whole lot more playmaking ability.

I’m buying the hype and you should, too.

Aiyuk can be a star by Day 1, especially if extra targets become available on a potential Samuel absence week one.

Look smarter than your friends and join the Aiyuk train before they do. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

49ers Fear Jalen Hurd Tore his ACL

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jalen Hurd will undergo an MRI to see if he tore his ACL.

Grant Cohn

by

Aje806tx49

The Good and Not So Good from Day 1 of 49ers Training Camp

Here’s what stood out during the 49ers first practice of training camp.

Grant Cohn

by

showoff

Is Trent Williams the Next Contract the 49ers Will get Done?

With George Kittle’s contract extension finalized, the 49ers can now focus their attention on Trent Williams.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

The Good and Not So Good from Day 3 of 49ers Training Camp

Here’s who stood out on the third day and first padded practice of 49ers training camp.

Grant Cohn

Back to Skule Season: How Justin Skule will Benefit from George Kittle's Trainer

49ers backup tackle Justin Skule worked out with George Kittle's trainer this offseason and is stronger than a year ago.

Marco Martinez

A Need for Speed: Brandon Aiyuk Should be the 49ers Punt Returner

Here's why rookie wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk should be the 49ers punt returner.

Nick_Newman

by

Niner4life41

The Good and Not So Good from Day 2 of 49ers Training Camp

Here’s what stood out during the second non-padded practice of 49ers training camp.

Grant Cohn

by

Niner4life41

George Kittle Agrees to Contract Extension with 49ers

George Kittle reportedly has agreed to a contract extension with the San Francisco 49ers.

Grant Cohn

by

bbruneauca

Dante Pettis Desperately Needs a Strong Training Camp

Wide receiver Dante Pettis needs a strong training camp to make the 49ers.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Will George Kittle Have Over or Under Seven Touchdowns in 2020?

DraftKings sportsbook has set the over/under of touchdowns for 49ers tight end George Kittle at seven.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

Caddy08