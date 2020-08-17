Start the 49ers Brandon Aiyuk Hype Train

All aboard!

Last season the 49ers struck gold when they selected wide receiver Deebo Samuel in the second round of the 2019 draft.

After just three practices, it appears they may have struck gold once again with their 25th pick of the 2020 draft: Brandon Aiyuk.

Aiyuk is becoming a reliable target for franchise quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. The two have hooked up for multiple connections against the starting defense. Garoppolo played really well in 2019 and one critique was the lack of the deep ball. Garoppolo hit Aiyuk in stride on a 30-yard bomb setting up a would-be 50-yard touchdown.

Considering the rapport Aiyuk already has with Garoppolo, no one would ever guess they just started organized practices. They look like they are in Year 3 together as opposed to Day 3.

Aiyuk is certainly ahead of where fellow wide receiver Samuel was last season. In 2019 Samuel posted 961 all-purpose yards as a rookie. What Aiyuk has displayed he has a chance to top that.

In regards to his route-running. 49ers color commentator Tim Ryan, said Aiyuk reminds him of Davante Adams after the first couple of practices. Ryan also said, “Aiyuk has that same type of route savviness.” That may be why none of the 49ers cornerbacks have been able to guard Aiyuk one on one.

While there’s a lot of mouths to feed on this offense such as George Kittle, Samuel, Kendrick Bourne, Trent Taylor, Jordan Reed and the balanced rushing attack, Shanahan will make sure that Aiyuk gets his fair share of targets because he is a playmaker.

While Emmanuel Sanders was a great addition to this offense last year, Aiyuk offers a whole lot more playmaking ability.

I’m buying the hype and you should, too.

Aiyuk can be a star by Day 1, especially if extra targets become available on a potential Samuel absence week one.

Look smarter than your friends and join the Aiyuk train before they do.