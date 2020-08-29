SI.com
Starting Daniel Brunskill at Center Will Bring Trouble for 49ers

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Daniel Brunskill proved to be a valiant player and one of the better stories in 2019. The guy had just got done playing in the AAF before signing with the San Francisco 49ers. His versatility truly bailed the 49ers out of a few pinches, which was an amazement in and of itself. 

However, one pinch I do not believe he will help the 49ers get out of is at center. Starting Brunskill at center will bring trouble for the 49ers. 

He has just flat out looked poor at center. Whether it is in team scrimmage or one on ones, he’s just not able to have much if any success there. His blocking looks impeded since he has to focus so much on making sure his snaps are clean, which they haven’t been. 

A lot of Brunskill’s snaps have been miscues. They either get botched at the line of scrimmage or he completely sails it over Jimmy Garoppolo. It never fails that one or the other happens. 

Brunskill is a turnover waiting to happen at center. 

You really can’t blame him for it because the 49ers are extremely thin at center again. It’s just the current state of affairs at the position. Brunskill is going to certainly struggle Week 1, unless he suddenly finds his comfort zone. 

Another reason that Brunskill starting will bring trouble is because of who will replace him at right guard. 

Tom Compton has been the guy taking the starting reps in Brunskill’s stead, which has gone as bad as you can imagine. That is why Colton McKivitz is increasingly seeing snaps at right guard. 

Overall, the interior offensive line is concerning once again. Until Ben Garland, and especially Weston Richburg, returns from injuries, pass protection at the interior will be shaky at best. 

