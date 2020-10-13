SI.com
Stock Down: 49ers Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo

Grant Cohn

Jimmy Garoppolo's stock is in the basement.

It took the elevator and went past the lobby on the way down. It's in the boiler room. Garoppolo's stock is wearing overalls while shoveling coal into a furnace.

Garoppolo stunk Sunday against the Miami Dolphins -- there's no other verb to use. He completed 7 of 17 passes for 77 measly yards, and his passer rating was 15.7. That is lower than the boiler room. That's even lower than the earth worm. Garoppolo had a passer rating lower than what the earth worm would have.

And here's the thing. Either he just stunk and Kyle Shanahan pulled him because of that and made an excuse that he was hurt, or he was hurt and shouldn't have been on the field. In either case, he was terrible.

But it's bigger than that. 

When was the last time Garoppolo was good? He played well in New Orleans last season. He played well Week 17 in Seattle. But he didn't play well in the playoffs -- his quarterback rating was 75.9 in three postseason games. And that was 10 months ago. Garoppolo hasn't been good since last December.

When he first came to the 49ers in 2017, God love him, he was so exciting and gave every 49ers fan tremendous hope that he was the key to everything. But he's not the key anymore. He can do certain things well. But until further notice, he's a little bit better than an ordinary quarterback. He's serviceable. And he does many things not well. And in the first game, he was hurt and still stunk.

According to the available evidence, Garoppolo has not been a particularly good quarterback for a while. He has been a boiler-room quarterback at best.

