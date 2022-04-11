The 23 Wide Receivers the 49ers Drafted Between Terrell Owens and Deebo Samuel

As the price to extend Deebo Samuel's contract continues to go up and up, don't you get the feeling there's at least one person in the 49ers organization fantasizing about trading him for a boatload of draft picks?

The 49ers probably could trade Samuel right now for a first round pick, a second round pick and probably more, and could use those picks on two wide receivers if they wanted to.

But before the 49ers convince themselves to make their biggest mistake since they traded DeForest Buckner, I'd like to remind them of their abysmal track record drafting wide receivers.

Here is every wide receiver the 49ers drafted between 1996, the year they took Terrell Owens in Round 3, and 2019, the year they took Samuel in Round 2.

WARNING: This list is disturbing.

Ryan Thelwell (Round 7, 1998). Pro Bowls with the 49ers: 0. Tai Streets (Round 6, 1999). Pro Bowls with the 49ers: 0. Cedrick Wilson (Round 6, 2001). Pro Bowls with the 49ers: 0. Brandon Lloyd (Round 4, 2003). Pro Bowls with the 49ers: 0. Arnaz Battle (Round 6, 2003). Pro Bowls with the 49ers: 0. Rashaun Woods (Round 1, 2004). Pro Bowls with the 49ers: 0. Derrick Hamilton (Round 3, 2004). Pro Bowls with the 49ers: 0. Rasheed Marshall (Round 5, 2005). Pro Bowls with the 49ers: 0. Marcus Maxwell (Round 7, 2005). Pro Bowls with the 49ers: 0. Brandon Williams (Round 3, 2006). Pro Bowls with the 49ers: 0. Jason Hill (Round 3, 2007). Pro Bowls with the 49ers: 0. Josh Morgan (Round 6, 2008). Pro Bowls with the 49ers: 0. Michael Crabtree (Round 1, 2009). Pro Bowls with the 49ers: 0. Kyle Williams (Round 6, 2010). Pro Bowls with the 49ers: 0. Ronald Johnson (Round 6, 2011). Pro Bowls with the 49ers: 0. A.J. Jenkins (Round 1, 2012). Pro Bowls with the 49ers: 0. Quinton Patton (Round 4, 2013). Pro Bowls with the 49ers: 0. Bruce Ellington (Round 4, 2014). Pro Bowls with the 49ers: 0. DeAndre Smelter (Round 4, 2015). Pro Bowls with the 49ers: 0. Aaron Burbridge (Round 6, 2016). Pro Bowls with the 49ers: 0. Trent Taylor (Round 5, 2017). Pro Bowls with the 49ers: 0. Dante Pettis (Round 2, 2018). Pro Bowls with the 49ers: 0. Richie James Jr. (Round 7, 2018). Pro Bowls with the 49ers: 0.

Just pay the man his money and be happy that he's not Dante Pettis.