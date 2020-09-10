The 49ers Depth Chart at Running Back

The 49ers P.R. staff released an unofficial depth chart on Wednesday. Here's how the running backs stacked up:

1. Raheem Mostert

2. Tevin Coleman

3. Jerick McKinnon

4. Jeff Wilson Jr.

Remember, this depth chart is unofficial. The Public Relations department put it together, not the coaching staff. So I'm skeptical.

Is Mostert really the starter? He should be the starter, but he started exactly zero games last season. As opposed to Coleman, who started 13 games including the playoffs.

Seems strange considering Mostert is an excellent running back and Coleman is mediocre. But Shanahan likes to start Coleman anyway, and explained why during training camp:

“I like good running backs, and I consider Tevin a good running back. We know Raheem took over the carries and really took off halfway through the year. I know it's a big deal who's labeled the starter, who's out there, and we kept going with Tevin. Raheem ended up getting the bulk of the carries, so I think overall, he ended up being treated more like the starter as the year went. "But, who does it help more? Is it a big deal to someone? Is it not? Raheem had always come off the bench and I thought it was kind of comfortable for him to do that. They have a little bit different style runs. We keep working both of them in. We tried to get a third guy in there, too, and we've got a number of backs this year who can get in that mix. "I've always liked Tevin’s physicality. He's got the speed that we love, like pretty much all of our backs do, but he's never going to turn anything down and he's going to run through people and try to get those hard yards. When people hit Tevin, there's a little bit different of a feel to it. I like to watch how those linebackers react when they get up after they tackle him as opposed to how they react after they attack some other guys. The more you can do that and mix it up with certain guys, I think it does have an effect on the linebackers throughout the game.”

Meaning Shanahan believes Coleman wears down the defense and allows Mostert to gash it.

So why all of a sudden would Shanahan bench Coleman?

And then there's McKinnon, the running back the 49ers have paid $16.25 million since 2018 even though he has missed the past two seasons with a knee injury. He finally appears healthy. And he will get significant playing time.

McKinnon is the receiving back, something Shanahan hasn't had since he was the Falcons offensive coordinator. Something he has been searching to add to the 49ers. A receiving back will raise the limit of Shanahan's offense and pair perfectly with quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who loves throwing quick, short passes over the middle.

Who knows, maybe McKinnon will start against the Cardinals?

Take the unofficial depth chart with three heaping tea spoons of salt.

