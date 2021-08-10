The Offensive Line Holds the Key to Jimmy Garappolo's Success in 2021

2021 will be a make-or-break season for Garappolo. His solid showing in the training camp does not guarantee to continue into the regular season.

The San Francisco 49ers will start their 2021 preseason with a friendly encounter against Kansas City Chiefs. So far, the discussion about quarterbacks has dominated the buzz around Santa Clara. Head coach Kyle Shanahan has tried his best not to acknowledge a quarterback competition during training camp. For the observers outside, it feels much different from what Shanahan is claiming it to be.

Jimmy Garappolo will start Week 1 against the Detroit Lions in a road game. It is highly debated on social media platforms, but Shanahan will have the final say. Either way, it is unclear what the 49ers' true intentions are for the destiny of Garappolo's 2021 season.

While the rest of the world is going crazy about his future as signal-caller for the 49ers, Garappolo has had a solid training camp. Based on that, many believe he has already proved his worth as the starter for the 2021 season over Trey Lance. Garappolo seems to be healthy and in an excellent state to take his place behind the center.

Even with his best effort as a quarterback, Garappolo needs the rest of the team to step up to win games. In 2019, the defense was at its best. And then Shanahan and Raheem Mostert combined to win the NFC championship game almost by themsleves.

The most significant factor of Garappolo's success in 2021 will depend on the offensive line. The offensive line is partly responsible for Garappolo's season-ending injury in 2020. The 49ers had a forgettable time with pass protection. If Garappolo is to succeed in 2021, the offensive line needs to step up.

From the training camp reports, it does not look like the 49ers have resolved the issues around the offensive line. Alex Mack was added to strengthen the squad, yet the news coming out is not encouraging. Mike McGlinchey was heavily scrutinized for his pass blocking in 2020. Even though he promised to turn a new chapter with additional bodyweight, question marks remain based on what was displayed during camp.

The reason the offensive line is such an essential aspect in this situation is because of the limited skill set of Garappolo. He cannot buy more time in the pocket with his movement or scramble for few yards like Aaron Rodgers routinley does. Trey Lance has the skill set to bail himself out even if the pass protection fails.

This will be a make-or-break season for Garappolo. The solid showing in the training camp does not guarantee to continue into the regular season unless those five men in front of him fail to show up.