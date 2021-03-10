The 49ers Should Trade Jimmy Garoppolo to the Patriots A.S.A.P.

Why wait?

Reports out of New England say the Patriots want Jimmy Garoppolo, they don't have a firm Plan B in place and they're willing to trade their second-round pick.

If that's the case, and I believe it is, the 49ers should pack Garoppolo's bags for him, drive him to the airport and pay for his plane ticket.

Make the freaking trade now. It can become official when the new league starts on March 17. Meaning Garoppolo should not be on the 49ers after that day.

The guy could sprain his ankle walking down the street or pull a muscle taking a shower. He's an accident waiting to happen. And the sooner the 49ers trade him, the sooner they can use the $24 million in cap space they would save by getting rid of him. And they can use that cap space to sign an excellent center and a terrific cornerback and another pass rusher.

Keeping Garoppolo doesn't help the 49ers. If they keep him until the draft and then take a quarterback, the Patriots offer for Garoppolo could go down. Because in that case, the 49ers wouldn't be able to pretend they still want Garoppolo. He'd be old news, the guy they'd have to get rid of.

The 49ers should trade Garoppolo back to the Patriots before they change their minds. The Patriots most likely are the only team desperate enough to trade a second-round pick for Garoppolo, because they can't afford to miss the playoffs again while Tom Brady potentially wins another Super Bowl in Tampa.

Pull the trigger, John and Kyle. Be bold.