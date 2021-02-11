The Benefits of the 49ers Brining Back Frank Gore

The more I've thought about the 49ers potentially bringing back Frank Gore, the more I've discussed the idea with friends and colleagues, the more it has grown on me.

Joe Staley didn't make me write this.

I've come to these conclusions on my own. The more I've thought about the 49ers potentially bringing back Frank Gore, the more I've discussed the idea with friends and colleagues, the more it has grown on me.

So I've come up with a list of all the benefits Gore would have for the 49ers. Here they are:

1. Gore is cheap, unlike, for example, Jerick McKinnon.

Gore probably would play for the veteran minimum, which is roughly $1 million for the entire season. As opposed to McKinnon, who pocketed $16.66 million to play 16 games in three seasons with the 49ers, or more than $1 million per game.

2. Gore is durable, unlike, for example, Jerick McKinnon.

Gore has missed only three games since 2011. As opposed to McKinnon, who missed all of 2018 and 2019 and has played a full 16-game season only three times in his career. Meaning Gore could keep Raheem Mostert, Jeff Wilson Jr. and Deebo Samuel fresh by taking their carries during blowouts. Remember, Samuel pulled his hamstring at the end of a blowout. Gore could prevent him from doing that again. As opposed to McKinnon, whose legs get tired.

3. He's a good blocker, unlike, for example, Jerick McKinnon.

Meaning Gore could help protect the 49ers quarterbacks, who got hit more than any other team's quarterbacks in 2020. McKinnon is part of the reason they got so beat up, because he can't block.

4. Gore wants to play for the 49ers, unlike, for example, Jerick McKinnon.

Gore went on 95.7 The Game in San Francisco and said he would love to play for the 49ers again. As opposed to McKinnon, who said, "F--- no!" when asked if he would return to the 49ers, the team that was loyal to him for three seasons while he collected checks to rehab.

5. Gore is a leader, unlike, for example, Jerick McKinnon.

The 49ers offense has a leadership void. And Gore was the leader of Jim Harbaugh's 49ers. Not Patrick Willis. Not NaVorro Bowman. Not Justin Smith. Not Joe Staley. Not even Harbaugh. It was Gore. He commands the locker room. As opposed to McKinnon, who commands the training room.

Thank you for helping me see the light, Mr. Staley.