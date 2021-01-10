The Craziest Story from the 49ers 2020 Season

This story involves a 49ers player and his agent. I won't write their names.

This really happened.

As many of you probably know, I've pissed off lots of players this season. More than a few. So you don't know which one I'm talking about.

After I pissed off this one player in particular, I texted his agent something positive to maintain the relationship, in the sense that we ever had one. He never returned my calls, but he texted me once, so I felt like we could do business.

This time, he didn't text me back. Instead, he sent an audio text message, which is something I had never received or sent. It was like a voicemail you receive as a text message. And on it, the agent said something to the effect of, "I don't know what you thought you were doing, I don't know who you think you are, but I want you to know you're dead to me, you're dead to my client and I'm sure you're dead to the 49ers. No one on the team or in the organization is going to talk to you after this."

It was hands-down the greatest voicemail of all time. I wanted to save it and post it on social media so everyone could hear it and laugh because it was just too freaking good, but it self destructed three minutes after I listened to it. Seriously. It was a self-destructing audio message, like something Inspector Gadget would receive from Dr. Claw.

So the audio message is dead to me, unfortunately. But here's the ironic part: the agent's client really isn't dead to me. We get along quite well.

So the agent overreached.

Mr. Agent -- you're entitled to be angry and leave inappropriate messages that self destruct, and I still potentially could like you, but I want you to know I'm laughing at you.

Ha ha ha ha ha.