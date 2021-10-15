    • October 15, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    GM ReportGame DayNews49ers +SI TIXSI.COM
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE

    The Evolution of the 49ers' Narrative about Brandon Aiyuk

    Could the 49ers please pick a story and stick to it?
    Author:
    Publish date:

    The 49ers can't get their story straight when it comes to Brandon Aiyuk.

    Everyone agrees he's not producing up to expectations. The 49ers traded up to take him in Round 1 last season and he performed well as a rookie, but now he's a total afterthought in the offense.

    Reporters have been asking the 49ers since Week 1 what's the deal with Aiyuk, and their story keeps changing.

    On Sept. 17, head coach Kyle Shanahan said this: "No, it's not a doghouse. He would've got his spot completely back; tweaked his hamstring before the third preseason game. Planned on rotating him; we did. and you get a big reaction to that. It's not personal. Things are a bigger deal because of fantasy football."

    Translation: This is a non-story created fueled by fantasy football player and hot-take journalists. Aiyuk simply was coming off an injury and we're were being careful with him. We'll get him involved in the offense as the season progresses.

    On Sept. 22, here's what Jimmy Garoppolo said about Aiyuk: "Honestly, he does a great job in practice every day. He brings it, right attitude, right mindset. I think it's honestly just a matter of time. I know there's a lot of panic in the air, but if you were at practice every day consistently and you saw what he could do. It's really one of those things that, one week it's this guy's game, the next week it's another’s. That's just kind of how the offense goes. But I think it's truly just a matter of time."

    Translation: Aiyuk is a good player who practices hard and does everything right. It's an anomaly that he hasn't gotten the ball much yet. We'll get him the involved in the offense as the season progresses.

    Here's what John Lynch said about Aiyuk on Oct. 13: "It’s important you earn your opportunities. You do that during the week. It’s not as if Brandon isn’t working hard. For whatever reason, he hasn’t made the strides we expect him to. We probably hold him to higher standards because he has so much in his body."

    Translation: Aiyuk isn't practicing well, and he currently is less reliable than Mohamed Sanu and Travis Benjamin. So that's why he's not playing. He absolutely is in the doghouse.

    Could the 49ers please pick a story and stick to it? It's getting hard to believe anything they say this year. They contradict themselves from one month to the next.

    What will be their next excuse for playing a washed-up veteran wide receiver over Aiyuk?

    My Post - 2021-10-15T125530.324
    News

    The Evolution of the 49ers' Narrative about Brandon Aiyuk

    30 seconds ago
    My Post (3)
    News

    Kyle Shanahan is at Fault for Trey Lance's Lack of Readiness

    23 hours ago
    My Post (89)
    News

    How Kyle Shanahan Gave Away the Cardinals Game

    Oct 14, 2021
    My Post (3)
    News

    The Necessary Evolution of Kyle Shanahan from Play Caller to Leader of Men

    Oct 13, 2021
    My Post - 2021-10-13T141053.279
    News

    What is Going On with the 49ers 2021 Draft Class?

    Oct 13, 2021
    USATSI_16911610
    News

    DeMeco Ryans and the Defense is the 49ers Brightest Spot so far

    Oct 13, 2021
    USATSI_16931728
    News

    49ers Week 5 Round-Up: the Team Fails Trey Lance, Shanahan's Disappointing Season Continues, and Studs and Duds!

    Oct 13, 2021
    My Post (99)
    News

    Dear Coach Kyle

    Oct 12, 2021