The Good and Not So Good from Ahkello Witherspoon in 2019

Last season, Ahkello Witherspoon was two distinct players. First, he was one of the best cornerbacks in the league. No exaggeration. Then, after he injured his foot, he was one of the worst players on the 49ers.

He started out so well during training camp -- he shut down every 49ers wide receiver he faced. Granted, he mostly covered Marquise Goodwin and Dante Pettis, who struggled all season no matter who they faced. But Witherspoon played well and built up confidence, which carried over to the regular season.

Then he injured his foot during Week 3, missed the next two months, returned to his starting job, gave up eight touchdowns in just six games and got benched twice.

What happened to Witherspoon? Did his foot injury ruin his season, or did something else ruin it?

Let’s reexamine the two Witherspoons from last season.

Weeks 1-3: The Good

Witherspoon was the 49ers’ best cornerback the first two weeks of the season, but opponents didn’t know it yet. So they tested him. And he made them pay. Witherspoon recorded a pick-six Week 1 against the Buccaneers. He also broke up a deep pass intended for Pro Bowl wide receiver Mike Evans. Witherspoon ran stride for stride with him down the sideline, turned his head, found the ball and casually batted it away. Witherspoon seemed so confident.

The next week, Witherspoon almost recorded another pick-six against the Bengals, but dropped the ball. Had he hung onto it, his self-belief might have skyrocketed. Still, he played well against the Bengals.

Week 3, the 49ers faced the Steelers, and Witherspoon gave up a catch to JuJu Smith-Schuster. The catch turned into a long touchdown, because Witherspoon and free safety Tarvarius Moore each missed a tackle.

This was Witherspoon’s first bad play of the season? How would he bounce back? That’s what we needed to see from him. His biggest issue in the past was mental toughness and resilience.

Unfortunately for the 49ers, they didn’t get to see Witherspoon’s response, because he injured his foot during a punt shortly after, and didn’t start another game until Week 13.

Weeks 13 through the NFC Divisional Round: The Not So Good

Witherspoon’s first start after returning from injury came against the Ravens. And in the first quarter, he gave up a touchdown catch to tight end Mark Andrews. Witherspoon simply reacted late to the pass -- his foot didn’t seem to be an issue.

This touchdown catch was the first one Witherspoon gave up last season, but it wouldn’t be the last.

The following week against the Saints, Witherspoon gave up three touchdowns. Again, the foot didn’t seem to be the problem. He didn’t lose speed or quickness or explosion. Instead, he seemed to simply lose confidence. Became hesitant and unsure of himself. Lost the aggression he showed the first three games.

During the regular-season finale against the Seahawks, Witherspoon gave up two touchdown catches and almost single-handedly lost the game for the 49ers. He seemed like he expected to get beaten. Then 49ers benched him late in the fourth quarter after he gave up touchdown No. 2.

But they gave Witherspoon another chance. He started their divisional playoff game against the Vikings. And right away, he gave up a long touchdown catch to Stefon Diggs, and the 49ers benched Witherspoon for the second time. Had no choice. He didn’t regain his starting job, and may never will. His career is on life support.

Early in the season, Witherspoon proved he has the athleticism and skills to be a No. 1 cornerback in the NFL. But he still hasn’t shown he has the mentality of a No. 1 cornerback, or even a starter. He lets one bad play ruin his confidence, and so one bad play becomes 10.

Next season will be Witherspoon’s final opportunity to show he’s emotionally cut out for the NFL.