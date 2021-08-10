The Good and Not So Good from Day 11 of 49ers Training Camp

Analyzing the best and worst performances from Day 11 of 49ers training camp.

THE GOOD

1. Cornerback Emmanuel Moseley.

Broke up a pass from Jimmy Garoppolo intended for Deebo Samuel that saved a touchdown on third and goal from the 1-yard line, then intercepted a pass from Garoppolo intended for Brandon Aiyuk in the end zone a few minutes later. Moseley missed the first eight days of camp because he was on the COVID-19 list, but has been outstanding since he returned.

2. Defensive tackles Kevin Givens and Javon Kinlaw.

From my perspective, they punished Laken Tomlinson for poking Kentavius Street in the eye a couple days ago during 1 on 1s. Throughout camp, Street, a backup, has dominated Tomlinson, a starter. And on Saturday, they faced each other in Levi's Stadium in front of more than 20,000 fans, and Street beat him again. When they faced each other a second time, Tomlinson poked Street in the eye -- a major no-no, even though it was an accident. Tomlinson could have blinded Street and ended his career.

So on Tuesday, when Givens faced Tomlinson during 1 on 1s, Givens started two fights with him. Both times, they wrestled each other to the ground and had to be separated. After this drill, Mike McGlinchey walked over to the defensive linemen and seemed to chastise them, and Kinlaw seemed to urge McGlinchey to take a hike. Then all the defensive linemen gave Givens high fives. And then a minute later, on the first play of 11 on 11s, Kinlaw started a scuffle with Tomlinson, just to make sure he got the message. I love football justice.

3. Defensive tackle Maurice Hurst.

Beat starting right guard Daniel Brunskill with a swipe move to the outside during 1 on 1s, then beat Brunskill later for a sack during 11 on 11s. Hurst should make the team. He's a terrific interior pass rusher.

4. Defensive end Dee Ford.

Beat Mike McGlinchey for a sack during 11 on 11s. You can feel the anxiety drip off McGlinchey when Ford lines up across from him. More on McGlinchey below.

5. Wide receiver Deebo Samuel.

Beat Jason Verrett with a quick fade route in the red zone for a touchdown. Beating Verrett always is impressive, because Verrett might be the best player in camp. Samuel is in the running as well.

6. Wide receiver Mohamed Sanu.

Caught a touchdown pass from Lance in the front right corner of the end zone with a defender draped all over him. Sanu is a good replacement for Kendrick Bourne.

7. Wide receiver Jauan Jennings.

Caught two touchdown passes in the red zone -- one from Josh Rosen when Jennings ran a quick slant, and one from Trey Lance when Jennings ran a seam route. Jennings is a good backup for Sanu in the slot.

8. Wide receiver Trent Sherfield.

Caught a 35-yard pass up the left sideline from Lance. The 49ers signed Sherfield to play special teams, but he also has established himself as one of their best wide receivers. Good signing.

10. Tight end Ross Dwelley.

Created five yards of separation against starting strong safety Tavon Wilson with a simple out route during 1 on 1s. Dwelley is a terrific route-runner. More on Wilson below.

11. Tight end Jordan Matthews.

Beat third-string safety Kai Nacua with a slant route for a touchdown. Matthews also is a good route-runner. Too bad he's a horrendous blocker.

12. Quarterback Josh Rosen.

Two days after head coach Kyle Shanahan said Rosen took a couple step backs by throwing an interception, Rosen took a giant leap forward by throwing a gorgeous 50-yard touchdown pass up the left sideline to rookie undrafted free agent Austin Watkins. The pass couldn't have been more perfect. The 49ers should not give up on Rosen. He has real talent, unlike Nate Sudfeld, who has none. No offense to Sudfeld.

13. Left tackle Alfredo Gutierrez.

Beat defensive end Shilique Callhoun the one time they faced each other during 1 on 1s. Gutierrez is a giant, and he's improving.

THE NOT SO GOOD

1. Left guard Laken Tomlinson.

Took his daily whipping from backup defensive tackle Kentavius Street, then got into three fights. Better luck Wednesday, Laken.

2. Right tackle Mike McGlinchey.

Gave up his daily sack to Dee Ford, and got beat around the edge by backup defensive end Jordan Willis during 1 on 1s. McGlinchey plays soft no matter what he weighs. I take no pleasure in writing this.

3. Tight end Charlie Woerner.

Couldn't create an inch of separation against third-string safety Kai Nacua during 1 on 1s. Woerner is a bad route-runner.

4. Wide receiver Jalen Hurd.

Shut himself down for today's practice because his surgically-repaired knee didn't feel right. I doubt he'll make the team. He's never healthy.

5. Defensive end Nick Bosa.

Still hasn't hit anyone in training camp.

6. Defensive end Arik Armstead.

Still has a groin injury. Looks like his camp is over.

7. Defensive end Samson Ebukam.

Still has a mysterious leg injury the 49ers won't name. Looks like his camp ended shortly after it began.

8. Wide receiver Richie James Jr.

Dropped yet another pass during 11 on 11s. It feels like he has dropped more balls than he has caught. He's playing his way off the roster.

9. Strong safety Jaquiski Tartt.

Hasn't practiced at all in camp. And today, Shanahan said Tartt isn't coming back any time soon. Sounds like he could miss some or all of the season with a turf toe injury, which would be bad for the 49ers, because their replacement, Tavon Wilson, can't cover either of their top-two tight ends. Tartt could cover both of them before his injury.