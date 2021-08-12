The Good and Not So Good from Day 12 of 49ers Training Camp

Analyzing the best and worst performances from Day 12 of San Francisco 49ers training camp.

Here's who stood out on Day 12 of 49ers training camp. This was by far the longest, most intense practice so far.

THE GOOD

1. Safety Talanoa Hufanga.

Sprinted from the deep middle of the field to the sideline and intercepted a deep pass from Josh Rosen (more on Rosen below). Hufanga isn't great in man-to-man coverage, but he seems good at everything else. He just might become the starting strong safety by the end of the season if Jaquiski Tartt never returns from a turf toe injury.

2. Cornerback Jason Verrett.

Intercepted a pass Jimmy Garoppolo intended for Deebo Samuel. Verrett has been the 49ers' best player in camp.

3. Nickelback K'Waun Williams.

Almost intercepted a pass Garoppolo intended for Jauan Jennings. Williams probably would have picked it off had linebacker Dre Greenlaw not gone for the pick as well and knocked him over.

4. Cornerback Emmanuel Moseley.

Broke up a deep pass in the end zone Garoppolo intended for Brandon Aiyuk. This breakup saved a touchdown. Moseley has been outstanding since he returned from the COVID-19 List.

5. Defensive tackle Kentavius Street.

He's the consistently the best interior pass rusher on the team during 1-on-1 drills. Today, he beat Alex Mack and Aaron Banks with ease.

6. Defensive end Arik Armstead.

Returned to practice after missing the past few with a groin injury. Didn't participate in 1 on 1s, but did play in 11 on 11s and batted down one of Garoppolo's passes.

7. Wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk.

Caught three passes -- two short ones from Garoppolo, and a 20-yarder from Trey Lance. Also gained 25 yards running an end around.

8. Wide receiver Deebo Samuel.

Caught two passes -- a 15-yarder from Garoppolo, and a 30-yarder from Lance. Lance's arm strength makes the wide receivers more dangerous.

9. Wide receiver River Cracraft.

Caught a touchdown pass from Rosen in the red zone, and a deep touchdown pass from Nate Sudfeld. By far Cracraft's best day of camp.

10. Wide receiver Travis Benjamin.

Caught a 25-yard pass from Sudfeld up the right sideline.

11. Center Alex Mack.

Blocked starting nose tackle D.J. Jones both times they faced each other during 1-on-1 drills. The first time, Mack planted Jones on his face. When they got up, Jones shook his hand.

THE NOT SO GOOD

1. Guard Daniel Brunskill.

Lost all his reps during 1-on-1 drills. Got beaten first by D.J. Jones, then by Zach Kerr, and then by Maurice Hurst. The 49ers need another guard to step up A.S.A.P. Unfortunately for them, their second-round pick, Aaron Banks, hasn't stepped up yet.

2. Cornerback Ambry Thomas.

Gave up the long touchdown catch to Cracraft. Thomas watched Cracraft dive for the ball, then walked away because he thought the play was over. But Cracraft got up and ran into the end zone. Thomas didn't know the rules. Starting safety Tavon Wilson ran from the sideline onto the field mid-play and yelled at Thomas. You can imagine what Wilson said.

3. Offensive tackle Tom Compton.

Gave up a sack during 1 on 1s to someone named Eddie Yarbrough, who probably won't make the team. Meanwhile, Compton currently is the backup right tackle. Heaven help the 49ers if he ever has to play a snap in a game.

4. Defensive end Nick Bosa.

Still hasn't hit anyone in training camp.

5. Defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw.

Still hasn't taken a rep during 1-on-1 pass-rush drills.

6. Quarterback Josh Rosen.

Slightly underthrew a deep pass to Nsimba Webster and got intercepted by Hufanga. This poor throw capped what had been a good practice for Rosen. He threw a beautiful deep pass to Jordan Matthews, which Matthews dropped, and was the only quarterback who threw a touchdown pass in the red-zone drill. It's so hard to judge Rosen when he gets to throw only four passes per day. I hope he gets extended playing time during the preseason.