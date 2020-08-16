The Good and Not So Good from Day 2 of 49ers Training Camp

SANTA CLARA -- Here’s what stood out during the second non-padded practice of 49ers training camp.

THE GOOD

1. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

Completed 10 of 14 pass attempts (71 percent), threw no interceptions for the second day in a row and tossed the best deep pass up the sideline I’ve ever seen him throw in a practice or game. He led wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk perfectly and hit him in stride for a 50-yard touchdown. Garoppolo still hasn’t shown the zip he had on his passes before he tore his ACL, but he seems to be making improvements with his deep throws.

2. Wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk.

Already the best healthy wide receiver on the team. He’s faster than he seemed at Arizona State and he gets open at will. None of the 49ers cornerback can cover him man to man. Aiyuk’s only issue currently is consistently -- he slipped once during a route, which led to an incomplete pass, and he dropped one, too. But he has big-time potential and he seems ready to contribute right away.

3. Wide receiver Kendrick Bourne.

Clearly the second-best healthy wide receiver on the 49ers after Aiyuk. Bourne beat Richard Sherman with a deep go route up the sideline during one on ones and made three catches during team drills. Bourne seems in better shape than last season and probably will make the team.

4. Wide receiver Jauan Jennings.

Caught a deep pass near the sideline over starting free safety Jimmie Ward. Ward never turned his head to find the ball, and he’s five inches shorter than Jennings, who turned and plucked the ball right over Ward’s head.

5. Defensive end Nick Bosa.

Beat Trent Williams twice for sacks during one-on-one pass-rush drills, and once for a sack during team drills. Bosa is in phenomenal shape, and Williams seems rusty after sitting out all of last season. Understandable.

6. Defensive end Dee Ford.

Beat starting right tackle Mike McGlinchey for a sack during team drills. Ford seems healthier and slimmer than he did last year during training camp. If he can play a full season, he will improve the 49ers defense big time.

7. Running back/Kick returner Jerick McKinnon.

None of the 49ers linebackers could cover him during the one-on-one drills. He surprisingly seems to have regained most or all of his quickness. He also seems like the favorite to return kickoffs during the season. The 49ers have plans for McKinnon.

8. Left guard Laken Tomlinson.

Shut down rookie defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw all four times he faced him during one on ones. Tomlinson pushed Kinlaw down face first and used his aggression against him. Tomlinson is a crafty veteran who knows lots of tricks.

9. Left guard Colton McKivitz.

Manhandled defensive tackle Solomon Thomas when they faced each other during one on ones. McKivitz currently is the backup left guard, but he could become the starting right guard if Daniel Brunskill and Tom Compton struggle.

10. Cornerback Emmanuel Moseley.

Looks bigger and stronger than he did last season. Still seems to me like the best cornerback on the team. But today he played exclusively with the second-team defense. What does he have to do to win a starting job?

11. Free safety Jimmie Ward.

Had great coverage against George Kittle man to man when Kittle ran deep up the sideline. Ward gave up zero separation and squeezed Kittle to the sideline. Pass was incomplete. It seems like the 49ers will use Ward in man-to-man coverage much more frequently than last season.

12. Quarterback Nick Mullens.

Made the best throw of the day -- a 50-yard deep pass to Tavon Austin, who was running a deep over route toward the left sideline. Mullens hit him perfectly in stride. Austin beat second-year cornerback Tim Harris Jr. Mullens has a terrific deep ball even though he doesn’t have the strongest arm.

THE NOT SO GOOD

1. Wide receiver Jalen Hurd.

Injured himself while running routes on a side field. Hurd fell to the ground and stayed there for three or four minutes until he stood up and walked slowly off the field by himself. He did not return to practice. The injury didn’t seem serious, but it’s something to monitor.

2. Cornerback Richard Sherman.

Gave up a deep catch to Bourne during one on ones. The 49ers are using more man-to-man coverage than the past two seasons, a change which doesn’t necessarily bode well for Sherman, who’s great in zone coverage, but not so great man to man.

3. Cornerback Jason Verrett.

Took all the reps opposite Sherman with the first-team defense and gave up a 50-yard touchdown catch to Aiyuk. Let him run right by. The play looked like the touchdown catch Jason Verrett gave up against the Steelers last season. Might be time for him to retire. He’s just not the same player he was before the injuries.

4. Nose tackle D.J. Jones.

Looks overweight and out of shape after spending most of the offseason rehabbing. Was out of breath after just a couple reps. The 49ers need him to get in shape A.S.A.P

5. Defensive tackle Solomon Thomas.

Still can’t beat anyone as a pass rusher. He’s in great shape, but his strength and fitness doesn’t help him on the football field.

6. Defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw.

Could not beat Laken Tomlinson during the one-on-one pass-rush drills. Kinlaw seemed overeager -- normal for a rookie. He might improve as training camp goes on. But today wasn’t a promising start.

7. Quarterback C.J. Beathard.

Still a terrible quarterback. His most accurate pass of the morning was an interception he threw directly to backup strong safety Marcell Harris. It’s amazing Beathard is entering his fourth season on the team. He hasn’t improved at all.