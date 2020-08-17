The Good and Not So Good from Day 3 of 49ers Training Camp

SANTA CLARA -- Here’s who stood out on the third day and first padded practice of 49ers training camp.

DISCLAIMER: Even though the 49ers wore pads, they did not do one-on-one drills. And they practiced a cool 60 yards away from the media. So I think I saw practice.

THE GOOD

1. Wide receiver Trent Taylor.

Two days ago, Taylor seemed out of sync with the rest of the offense after missing the past year with a broken foot. Today, he was back in sync. And just like last year during training camp, Taylor was Jimmy Garoppolo’s favorite target. Taylor caught three of Garoppolo’s seven completions during team drills. Taylor absolutely roasted backup nickelback Jamar Taylor, who played in place of starter K’Waun Williams for the second day in a row because Williams has a sore calf.

2. Wide receiver Kendrick Bourne.

Caught two touchdown passes in the red zone -- one from C.J. Beathard, and the other from Nick Mullens. Bourne still is a monster near the goal line. But he also has improved down the field. Today he beat Emmanuel Moseley deep down the left sideline to catch a 30-yard pass from Jimmy Garoppolo. Through three days of camp, Bourne has been the 49ers’ most consistent wide receiver. He looks sharp and in shape -- by far his best showing ever in training camp.

3. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

Completed seven of nine pass attempts, and threw a beautiful deep ball for the second day in a row. Deep passes clearly are a point of emphasis for Garoppolo, and he seems to have improved at throwing them. He still floats passes to the sideline, but his zip still could come back soon.

4. Linebacker Dre Greenlaw.

Intercepted a tipped pass from C.J. Beathard in the end zone during a red-zone drill. Greenlaw might be the weakest of the 49ers’ starting linebackers in pass coverage, but he usually winds up in the right place at the right time.

5. Strong safety Marcell Harris.

Intercepted a pass for the second practice in a row. On Sunday, he intercepted Beathard. And on Monday, he intercepted Nick Mullens. Harris seems extremely comfortable and confident in the 49ers defense. He seems likely to make the team.

6. Free safety Tarvarius Moore.

Broke up a pass intended for rookie wide receiver Jauan Jennings during team drills. Moore wasn’t covering Jennings initially -- he broke from centerfield and ran down Jennings, who was open. Moore is a natural playmaker. It’s only a matter of time before he’s the starting free safety.

THE NOT SO GOOD

1. Wide receiver Jalen Hurd.

The 49ers fear he tore his ACL during Sunday’s practice. Hurd was running routes on a side field when he went down and stayed down for almost five minutes. He walked off the field by himself and didn’t seem in lots of pain, so the injury didn’t seem serious. But most non-contact injuries are serious. Seems likely Hurd will miss the second-straight season.

2. Cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon.

Emmanuel Moseley started at right cornerback on Saturday, and Jason Verrett started there on Sunday. I assumed Witherspoon would start on Monday -- fair is fair -- but he didn’t. He played only with the backups for the third day in a row. He doesn’t seem to be competing for a starting job. Good. He doesn’t deserve to start.

3. Nickelback Jamar Taylor.

Can’t seem to cover any of the 49ers slot receivers. Too bad the 49ers lost their backup nickelback, D.J. Reed, when the Seahawks claimed him off waivers. He’s better than Taylor. The 49ers need K’Waun Williams back A.S.A.P.

4. Tight end Chase Harrell.

Dropped his only target of team drills for the second day in a row. Today, he dropped a five yard pass in the backfield while he was wide open. Harrell is a good athlete, but not the most coordinated player. I can see why he caught only 37 passes in college.