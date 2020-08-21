The Good and Not So Good from Day 6 of 49ers Training Camp

SANTA CLARA -- The 49ers had their sixth practice of training camp Friday morning. They have just six more practices remaining. They’re halfway done.

Here’s who stood out on Friday.

THE GOOD

1. Wide receiver Kendrick Bourne.

Received a team-high eight targets and made a team-high six catches. Through six training-camp practices, it’s clear Bourne is the 49ers No. 1 wide receiver. He’s a veteran, he’s in a contract year, he knows the offense, he has Jimmy Garoppolo’s trust and he’s in terrific shape. Bourne almost certainly will be the starting flanker Week 1, and probably will keep that job even when Deebo Samuel returns from a broken foot. The 49ers should offer Bourne a contract extension now before he has a big season.

2. Wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk.

Made five catches during team drills -- tied for second most on the 49ers with tight end George Kittle. The 49ers obviously are preparing Brandon Aiyuk for a starting role at split end early in the season, and he seems ready. I doubt he’ll remain a starter when Deebo Samuel returns, but I’m guessing Aiyuk will move to flanker in a year or two and become a starter at that position eventually.

3. Wide receiver Tavon Austin.

Made the best catch of the morning. Ran a go route up the sideline, stopped on a dime, let cornerback Tim Harris Jr. run past and made a 20-yard catch before falling out of bounds. Austin probably will be one of the six veterans on the 49ers practice squad this year. If he continues to play well in practice, he just might make the 53-man roster.

4. Nose tackle Solomon Thomas.

Yes, nose tackle. Thomas replaced starter D.J. Jones, who has an injured shoulder -- more on him later. Thomas is much smaller than Jones, but still played surprisingly well against the run during team drills. The 49ers offense struggled to gain yards on the ground all morning, and Thomas was a major reason why. He might struggle at nose tackle against power-running teams, but against zone-blocking teams that run sideline to sideline, he’s a perfect nose tackle, because he runs well for a defensive lineman.

5. Defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw.

Still struggling big time during one-on-one pass-rush drills -- he couldn’t even beat third-string center Hroniss Grasu today. But Kinlaw isn’t a sophisticated pass rusher yet -- he’s a project. And he’s an effective player anyway, particularly against the run. Earlier in camp, he was rushing the quarterback wildly, vacating his gap and giving up big runs during team drills. Now, he’s staying in his gap and the offense can’t move him. He and Thomas were two of the defensive MVPs on Friday.

6. Defensive end Arik Armstead.

Actually participated in practice for the first time this offseason. Took two reps against guard Tom Compton during one-on-one pass-rush drills and beat him once. Also played roughly a dozen snaps during team drills and looked effective. Seems like his back isn’t irritated anymore.

7. Defensive end Nick Bosa.

Finally beat Trent Williams during one on ones. Bosa set up Williams by first using a power rush directly into Williams’ chest. Williams blocked this, but on the next rep Bosa faked a power move and cut inside. Williams braced for power and whiffed. Bosa is extremely smart. It’s fun to watch him outthink his opponent.

8. Defensive end Dee Ford.

Finally gave his full effort during one on ones and destroyed right tackle Mike McGlinchey. Beat him once to the inside and once around the edge. Ford is so much faster and more explosive than McGlinchey -- Ford should beat him every time.

9. Linebacker Fred Warner.

Every time the 49ers ran the ball, Warner met the running back in the hole and hit him. Hard. And the running backs didn’t like it. Raheem Mostert in particular yelled at Warner after a couple plays out of sheer frustration. It seemed like Warner knew exactly what was coming, because he probably did. He’s a brilliant football player who’s so well prepared and in fantastic shape. He’s even bigger and stronger than last year. Looks like an All Pro.

10. Strong safety Jaquiski Tartt.

Broke up two passes from Jimmy Garoppolo during team drills and almost intercepted one. Both passes were intended for slot receiver Trent Taylor over the middle. Tartt read Garoppolo’s eyes and broke early both times. Two great practices in a row for Tartt. More or Garoppolo below.

11. Strong safety Johnathan Cyprien.

Intercepted a pass from Nick Mullens during team drills. Mullens threw deep for Jauan Jennings on third and 10 and Jennings never turned his head to find the ball -- apparently he didn’t expect to get it. Rookie mistake. The ball went right to Cyprien, who was in the right place at the right time. Good start to his 49ers career.

12. Safety/nickelback Tarvarius Moore.

Broke up a pass intended for slot receiver Jennings on fourth and three. The 49ers have given lots of defensive backs reps at nickelback while starter K’Waun Williams has been out with a sore calf, and Moore has played well at nickel so far.

THE NOT SO GOOD

1. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

Bad Jimmy made his first appearance of training camp. He was accurate -- 17 of 23 -- but he was reckless with the football after protecting it so well the first five days of camp. Today, he made an ill-advised throw off his back foot that sailed over his intended receiver and landed in the hands of Richard Sherman. Easiest interception of Sherman’s life. Later, Garoppolo almost got intercepted by Tartt. And during the final drill of the morning, Garoppolo had 1:35 to lead the offense 70 yards for a touchdown and ran out of time. Not a terrible day, but not up to the standard he has set this offseason.

2. Cornerback Richard Sherman.

Intercepted Garoppolo, but also gave up two first-down catches to Bourne during the offense’s final drive of practice. It seemed like Garoppolo was picking on Sherman, who seemed to be conceding 15-yard completions. I have a feeling NFL offenses will attack Sherman this season for the first time in a decade. The 49ers offense already has.

3. Cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon.

Still hasn’t regained the confidence he had during last year’s training camp. Committed an egregious pass-interference penalty against Dante Pettis when Pettis ran deep. Witherspoon just panicked and grabbed him. Didn’t even try to cover him properly. Poor Ahkello. He may never recover mentally from playing so poorly last season after he injured his foot.

4. Nickelback K’Waun Williams.

Missed yet another day of practice with a sore calf. Spent the morning stretching and jogging with Deebo Samuel, who will be out for roughly another month. Doesn’t seem like Williams will return any time soon.

5. Nose tackle D.J. Jones.

Did not practice after injuring his shoulder on Thursday. Defensive coordinator Robert Saleh said Jones is undergoing tests and they’ll have the results this afternoon. Stay tuned.

6. Tight end Jordan Reed.

Still has not practiced in training camp. Hasn’t even participated in position drills since Day 1. Seems like the 49ers want Reed to be one of their six veterans on the practice squad this year. If he never practices in training camp, and the 49ers waive him, another team probably won’t pick him up.

7. Wide receiver Dante Pettis.

Played mostly with the backups, got seven targets and caught none of them. He was 0 for 7. Pettis had a great practice on Tuesday -- the best one of this professional career -- but he reverted today. He’s not consistent enough to be a starter. The coaching staff doesn’t even seem to have him competing for a starting position. Tuesday might have been a mirage.

8. Guard Tom Compton.

Competing for a starting job at right guard with a guy who now is the starting center, and still is losing the competition. Compton was supposed to compete with Daniel Brunskill, but Brunskill has moved to center because Ben Garland and Weston Richburg are injured. And Compton still is playing with the backups, because he can’t block anyone. Even undrafted rookie Darrion Daniels pushes Compton around. He’s weak. Today, he split time at right guard with Colton McKivitz, who has struggled all camp. Meaning the 49ers need to find another guard. Maybe they can coax Anthony Davis out of retirement. Or maybe I can get him to return. We go way back.