The Good and Not So Good from Day 6 of 49ers Training Camp

Here's what stood out on Day 6 of 49ers training camp. Keep in mind, this was the first day the players wore pads.

THE GOOD

1. Defensive end Dee Ford.

Did not participate in 1-on-1 pass rush drills, but played extensively during 11 on 11s and recorded one sack. Ford has looked good in camp and has not taken any "maintenance days" to rest, which means the 49ers have increased his workload daily and so far he has resonded well. Shocking.

2. Defensive tackle Kentavius Street.

Beat starting left guard Laken Tomlinson twice during 1 on 1s. Tomlinson is the guard whom Javon Kinlaw could not beat last year during this drill, which means Street currently is a better pass rusher than Kinlaw.

3. Defensive tackle D.J. Jones.

Beat starting center Alex Mack with a rip move during 1 on 1s. Jones didn't have to strain too hard to win this matchup.

4. Defensive tackle Kevin Givens.

Beat Aaron Banks with a counter spin move, then beat Tom Compton the same way. Givens has the best counter moves of all the 49ers defensive tackles.

5. Guard Aaron Banks.

Beat Arik Armstead during 1 on 1s when Armstead tried to bullrush past him. Banks held his ground. It's only a matter of time before he becomes a starter, even though he hasn't taken any first-string reps yet.

6. Running back Trey Sermon.

Currently is the No. 2 running back on the depth chart behind Raheem Mostert, meaning Sermon gets more reps with the starters than all the other rookies combined. And Sermon clearly belongs with the starters. Today he had two long runs against the first-team defense.

7. Running back Elijah Mitchell.

As well as Sermon has played, Mitchell has played even better. He currently is the second-best running back on the team after Mostert. Almost all of Mitchell's runs gain big yards.

8. Free safety Jimmie Ward.

Nearly intercepted a Jimmy Garoppolo pass intended for George Kittle. It looked like Ward could have easily picked off the throw, but at the last second decided to bat it down instead, probably because he wants to help the 49ers boost Garoppolo's trade value. What a team player.

9. Tight end George Kittle.

Caught two passes in one practice for the first time this camp. Good to see the young tight end finally take some strides. He has a promising future if he works hard.

10. Wide receiver Trent Sherfield.

Caught a deep touchdown pass from Trey Lance and led all 49ers in catches. Sherfield is a special-teams ace who almost certainly will make this team. He's outworking his competition.

11. Quarterback Josh Rosen.

Completed a 20-yard pass up the sideline to fullback Josh Hokit. This was similar to the throw Nick Mullens missed against the Philadelphia Eagles last season.

THE NOT SO GOOD

1. Wide receiver Deebo Samuel.

Missed practice with groin tightness. It was only a matter of time until Samuel got injured -- he's one of the most injury-prone players on the team. The good news is he spent the morning doing sprints under the supervision of trainer Dustin Perry, so the injury must not be too severe.

2. Defensive end Nick Bosa.

Still hasn't participated in 1 on 1s or 11 on 11s, which is surprising. Camp is halfway over. After practice, I asked Kyle Shanahan when Bosa will do some physical competition, and Shanahan said, "When he's ready," and left it at that. When will Bosa be ready? And how did Ford become ready before him?

3. Defensive end Samson Ebukam.

Missed his second practice in a row with "soreness," whatever that means. It probably means he has something more than soreness.

4. The right cornerback position.

It's awful. Today, Ken Webster started there, and he shouldn't even make the team. The 49ers currently have just one healthy NFL caliber cornerback on their roster -- Jason Verrett. Everyone else is replaceable. They need Emmanuel Moseley to return A.S.A.P. and play well.

5. Guard Daniel Brunskill.

Lost all his reps during 1 on 1s. Brunskill is a hardworker, but he's a former undrafted free agent who lacks natural talent. Aaron Banks should take his job at right guard by Week 1.

6. Quarterback Nate Sudfeld.

Threw a pick 6. I still don't understand why the 49ers signed this statue in April after they allegedly had already decided to draft Trey Lance, who's not a statue. Sudfeld stinks and has literally nothing in common with Lance's skillset. Smart guy though.