The Good and the Not So Good from Day 15 of 49ers Training Camp

SANTA CLARA -- Here's who stood out on Day 15 of 49ers training camp.

THE GOOD

1. Safety Jimmie Ward.

Broke up a deep pass intended for George Kittle while covering him man to man. Which means Ward turned his head, found the ball and knocked it down. No safety in the NFL covers tight ends better than Ward. Technically, he's a strong safety when he covers the tight end. And he'll have more opportunities to play strong safety while Jaquiski Tartt is out.

2. Safety Talanoa Hufanga.

Broke up a deep pass intended for Jauan Jennings while covering the deep middle of the field. Hufanga read the throw early and covered lots of ground. He's a better free safety than I thought he'd be.

3. Defensive end Arik Armstead.

Shut down all the runs that came his direction, plus he beat Mike McGlinchey for a sack. Basically owned McGlinchey all day.

4. Linebacker Fred Warner.

Intercepted Jimmy Garoppolo for the third time in 15 camp practices. Warner is the best player on the team. He might win Defensive Player of the Year this season.

5. Linebacker Mychal Kendricks.

Made a diving stop in the flat to limit Wayne Gallman to no gain. Kendricks has a chance to make the roster even though he got signed just a few days ago.

6. Running back Wayne Gallman.

Sprinted through the second-string defense for a 25-yard run after taking a handoff from Trey Lance. Gallman is a natural runner from shotgun formations, because he played with Deshaun Watson at Clemson. Which means Gallman is a good fit with Lance.

7. Wide receiver Jauan Jennings.

Caught a 15-yard pass over the middle from Lance, while Richie James Jr. dropped another pass and Jalen Hurd missed another practice. Seems like Jennings will make the team over both of them.

8. Offensive tackle Alfredo Gutierrez.

Took one rep during 1-on-1 pass-rush drills, and won. He faced Jordan Willis, a quality defensive end, and stonewalled him. Great block.

THE NOT SO GOOD

1. Offensive tackle Trent Williams.

Missed practice with swelling in his knee one day after leaving practice with a knee injury. Not good, considering Williams went on I.R. with a knee injury in 2017, and has missed at least one game every season since 2014. The 49ers recently made Williams the highest-paid offensive lineman ever when they gave him a 6-year, $138 million contract this offseason. He turned 33 in July. Now the 49ers need a high-level backup tackle in case Williams misses time.

2. Offensive tackle Jaylon Moore.

Not a high-level backup tackle. Moore is a rookie fifth-round pick the 49ers drafted to play guard. Today, he replaced Williams as the first-string left tackle, and got thrown on his back by reserve defensive end Arden Key, then committed a false start a bit later. The 49ers need to find a better swing tackle. They'll have a tough time winning any games with Moore in the starting lineup.

3. Guard Daniel Brunskill.

Got beaten for a sack during 1 on 1s by defensive tackle Darrion Daniels, who probably won't make the team. Brunskill is the starting right guard, and the weak link on the offensive line. He's getting manhandled daily. The 49ers need a high-level backup guard in case Brunskill gets benched.

4. Guard Colton McKivitz.

Not a high-level backup guard. Today, McKivitiz got beaten for a sack during 1 on 1s by reserve defensive tackle Maurice Hurst. McKivitz was a fifth-round pick last season, and he has not improved. The 49ers have done a terrible job of drafting and developing offensive linemen.

5. Cornerback Emmanuel Moseley.

Missed practice with a hamstring injury. Not good. Moseley is so much better than the best backup cornerback on the roster.

6. Cornerback Dontae Johnson.

The best backup cornerback on the roster. Which means the 49ers have no depth at cornerback, because Johnson is can't cover anyone. The 49ers need to add another cornerback. They'll struggle to win with Johnson in the starting lineup.