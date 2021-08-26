The Good and the Not So Good from Day 18 of 49ers Training Camp

Analyzing the best and worst performances from Day 18 of San Francisco 49ers training camp.

SANTA CLARA -- Here's who stood out on Day 18 of San Francisco 49ers training camp

THE GOOD

1. Defensive end Nick Bosa.

Participated in 1 on 1s and 11-on-11 team drills for the first time this offseason and performed well. Beat Mike McGlinchey once during 1 on 1s. More on McGlinchey below. Bosa looks fresh and healthy.

2. Left tackle Trent Williams.

Returned to practice after missing the past week with swelling in his knee. Faced Bosa during 1 on 1s and made Bosa fall to one knee.

3. Strong safety Jaquiski Tartt.

Practiced for the first time since he suffered a turf toe injury last season. Played with the second- and third-stringers. Seems he needs to show he's healthy enough to make the team.

4. Wide receiver Jalen Hurd.

Practiced for the third time this offseason. Made a 10-yard catch on 3rd and 7, and ran a jet sweep. Good practice, but let's see if he can stay healthy two days in a row before we give him a spot on the team.

5. Running back Elijah Mitchell.

Returned to practice after missing the past couple weeks and had multiple long runs between the tackles. His forward lean reminds me of Wayne Gallman.

6. Center Alex Mack.

Won 2 of out 3 of his reps during 1 on 1s. Beat Kevin Givens and Darrion Daniels, but lost to D.J. Jones. Mack seems to be improving as the offseason progresses.

7. Safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix.

Intercepted his second pass in practice since he signed with the 49ers last week. The 49ers need to find a place on their roster for him. He's a playmaker.

THE NOT SO GOOD



1. Defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw.

Still didn't participate in 1 on 1s. Is the only player on the defensive line who has sat out that drill all 18 days of camp. Which is strange, because Kinlaw played in 11 on 11s today. Too bad. He needs 1 on 1s to improve as a pass rusher.

2. Offensive tackle Mike McGlinchey.

Committed one false start, and got embarrassed by Nick Bosa. I can see why the 49ers try to prevent McGlinchey from facing Bosa in 1 on 1s. Usually, McGlinchey faces backups such as Jordan Willis or Alex Barrett.

3. Guard Daniel Brunskill.

Lost all of his reps during 1 on 1s, which means it was a typical afternoon for Brunskill. He might be the worst starter on the team.

4. Guard Colton McKivitz.

Also lost all of his reps during 1 on 1s. Has a golden opportunity to start at right guard, but he's worse than Brunskill.

5. Offensive tackle Jaylon Moore.

Also lost all of his reps during 1 on 1s. Twice got beaten by spin moves that left him grabbing air. Also gave up a sack to Jordan Willis during 11 on 11s. Thank goodness Trent Williams is back and Moore doesn't have to start at left tackle anymore. He should move to right guard.

6. Cornerback Jason Verrett.

Missed practice for an undisclosed reason. Heaven forbid he misses a game this season.