The Good and the Not So Good from the Final Day of Training Camp

Breaking down the best and worst performances from the final day of San Francisco 49ers training camp.

SANTA CLARA -- Here's who stood out on the final day of 49ers training camp.

THE GOOD

1. Wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk.

Smoked Ambry Thomas for a long touchdown during 1-on-1 drills. Thomas lined up in a press coverage but never got a hand on Aiyuk.

2. Wide receiver Deebo Samuel.

Burned Emmanuel Moseley with a double move during 1 on 1s for a touchdown. Moseley bit hard on the initial move.

3. Wide receiver Trent Sherfield.

Torched free safety Jimmie Ward for a deep touchdown catch during 1 on 1s. Sherfield ran right by him.

4. Wide receiver Jalen Hurd.

Practiced for the second day in a row for the first time since his rookie season. Give the man a freaking medal.

5. Running back Trey Sermon.

Made a 25-yard catch up the sideline and scored a touchdown run in the red zone. Finally seems to be making an impact after a quiet offseason.

6. Cornerback Emmanuel Moseley.

Broke up one of Jimmy Garoppolo's passes and intercepted another one during 11 on 11s. Moseley is the 49ers' No. 1 cornerback while Jason Verrett is injured. More on him below.

7. Cornerback Ambry Thomas.

Broke up a pass intended for Richie James Jr. during 1 on 1s, then broke up a pass intended for Samuel during 11 on 11s. Don't write off Thomas yet. He struggled the first few weeks, but played well today.

8. Cornerback Deommodore Lenoir.

Played nickelback with the second-team defense for the second day in a row and gave up no catches. Lenoir could be the 49ers nickelback of the future.

9. Linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair.

Nearly intercepted a pass in the flat from Mr. James Garoppolo. Read the pass and broke early on it.

10. Running back Raheem Mostert.

Returned to practice after leaving yesterday's session with a back injury. That's the good news. The bad news is he dropped a pass.

THE NOT SO GOOD



1. Cornerback Jason Verrett.

Missed his second practice in a row with an undisclosed injury. Afterward, I asked defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans what the injury is, and he told me to ask the head coach. Yikes.

2. Strong safety Jaquiski Tartt.

Left practice early. Most likely reaggravated his turf toe. Spent the final portion of practice barefoot on the sideline. Don't be surprised if the 49ers cut Tartt and he never plays again.

3. Linebacker Marcell Harris.

Got burned deep twice by running backs -- once by Sermon, and once by Mostert. Both times, Harris bit hard on play-action fakes. He's a liability on defense no matter what position he plays.

4. Defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw.

Went through all of training camp without taking a single rep during 1-on-1 pass-rush drills. Clearly, the 49ers feel this drill is dangerous and wanted to protect Kinlaw, which is smart. Unfortunately for them, he needed that drill to improve as a pass rusher. He still seems raw when it comes to everything other than defending the run.