The Latest on Jimmy Garoppolo's Week 5 Availability

SANTA CLARA -- The 49ers could announce this afternoon whether Jimmy Garoppolo (calf) will start against the Arizona Cardinals.

This morning, general manager John Lynch went on KNBR in San Francisco to give an update on Garoppolo's status. Here's what Lynch said.

Q: Kyle keep saying Jimmy has a chance to play against the Cardinals. Who is going to start on Sunday?

LYNCH: "I wish I could tell you better. I think you guys have come to know Kyle Shanahan enough that he doesn't use a whole lot of secrecy to try to trick the other team. He really doesn't believe in that. Jimmy is a tough competitor, and Jimmy was in a considerable ammount of pain. Got kneed in the calf and that just kind of shut that whole area down. Makes it hard when it's your right foot because it's your push foot. It just rendered him where he couldn't play. So Trey went in there and did his thing. And then you come back, and Jimmy wanted to get out there, but it was just too painful Wednesday and Thursday. Jimmy has been living in the training room, trying to get out there today.

"I think today is critical. If it's not today, then we go with Trey, and the great news is Trey has gotten a lot of valuable reps. I think that's the tough thing in this league. You're trying to develop Trey Lance, but the starters typically get 95 percent of the reps, if not more in the NFL. It's hard to get a backup reps. If anything good of this has come, it's that Trey has got a bunch of reps and has really responded in good fashion. We'll see if Jimmy is ready and we'll update you later today."

Stay tuned.

