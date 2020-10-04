The Marquee Matchup between the 49ers and the "Steagles"

So the Eagles stink. This we all can agree on. They don’t even have three healthy wide receivers.

They probably can’t compete with the 49ers, but could they compete if they were to combine rosters with another team? It’s a worthwhile question. The last couple weeks, the Jets and Giants could have joined forces into one “super” team from New Jersey and the 49ers still would have creamed them. That’s how good the 49ers are and how bad the Jets and Giants seem through the first month of the season.

But could the 49ers beat a Pennsylvania super team? I’m talking an Eagles-Steelers combo. Call them the Steagles. Pittsburgh isn't playing this weekend because its opponent, the Titans, had a coronavirus outbreak. So the Steelers have time to kill. And the Eagles could use lots of their players. And we all would like to watch a competitive game Sunday night.

Bring on the Steagles.

They were an actual team in 1943, because many NFL players fought in World War II. Meaning lots of teams didn’t have enough players to play -- kind of similar to today. So the Steelers and Eagles combined into one team called the Steagles and their record was 5-4-1. So there’s precedent for this discussion. And there’s still time for the NFL to do the right thing and send some Steelers to Santa Clara for all of our enjoyment.

Here’s what the Steagles starting lineup would look like:

QB: Ben Roethlisberger (Steelers)

RB: Miles Sanders (Eagles)

WR: Juju Smith-Schuster (Steelers)

WR: Diontae Johnson (Steelers)

WR: James Washington (Steelers)

TE: Zach Ertz (Eagles)

LT: Alejandro Villanueva (Steelers)

LG: Jamon Brown (Eagles)

C: Maurkice Pouncey (Steelers)

RG: Kevin Dotson (Steelers)

RT: Lane Johnson (Eagles)

RDE: T.J. Watt (Steelers)

RDT: Fletcher Cox (Eagles)

LDT: Javon Hargrave (Eagles)

LDE: Stephon Tuitt (Steelers)

LB: Bud Dupree (Steelers)

LB: Devin Bush (Steelers)

LB: Duke Riley (Eagles)

CB: Darius Slay (Eagles)

FS: Minkah Fitzpatrick (Steelers)

SS: Jalen Mills (Eagles)

CB: Joe Haden (Steelers)

HC: Mike Tomlin (Steelers)

So that’s nine Eagles and 13 Steelers against the 49ers. An excellent defense and a terrific offense with future Hall of Fame quarterback.

Who would win?

I’m picking the 49ers. According to my sources, the Steagles have chemistry issues.