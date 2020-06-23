All49ers
Top Stories
Game Day
News
GM Report

The Pros and Cons of the 49ers Potentially Signing Dez Bryant

Grant Cohn

Deebo Samuel is out three to four months with a broken foot, Dez Bryant is a free agent and Kendrick Bourne says the 49ers should sign him.

Should the 49ers take Bourne’s advice?

Here is Bourne’s official pitch to the 49ers:

And here is Bryant’s official response:

Clearly, Bryant would love to play for the 49ers. They’re Super Bowl contenders. I’m sure he’d love to play in big, nationally-televised games -- he played in lots of them when he was a wide receiver for the Cowboys. Plus, he’s 31 and hasn’t played in the NFL since 2017. He probably would suit up for any team that wants him. He’s desperate.

Bryant used to be fantastic -- he’s a three-time Pro Bowler. Maybe he still is better than the 49ers’ young receivers.

Nick Cothrel of Sports Illustrated’s All49ers recently wrote that the 49ers should NOT sign Bryant. Cothrel makes fantastic points, and I urge you to read his article.

This article is different. Unlike Cothrel, I take the balanced approach. I weigh the pros and cons.

Here are all the positives and negatives of the 49ers potentially signing Bryant.

POSITIVES:

NEGATIVES:

1. Bryant is old.

2. Bryant can’t get open anymore.

3. Bryant hasn’t played since 2017.

4. Bryant wasn’t even good during his final season.

5. Bryant tore his Achilles in 2018 just after signing a contract with the Saints.

6. Bryant probably is in worse physical shape now than before he tore his Achilles.

7. Bryant is older and more expensive and worse than probably a dozen wide receivers who will get cut and become free agents before Week 1.

8. Bryant is a diva and not a team-first guy. Diva wide receivers typically don’t fit on run-first offenses, because they don’t catch enough passes to be happy.

9. Bryant wouldn’t have a role in the offense after September, because Samuel will miss only a few games.

10. Bryant would take playing time away from young, talented wide receivers who need opportunities to learn and prove themselves. I’m talking Jalen Hurd, Brandon Aiyuk, Trent Taylor and Jauan Jennings.

11. Bryant would be a terrible veteran mentor for the 49ers’ young receivers and reinforce all the wrong values.

Now that we’ve weighed the pros and cons, what do you think the 49ers should do?

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
deep9er
deep9er

Agree an a no brainer. Bourne shouldn't be 'recruiting' other WR's.

This goes for all players, they shouldn't go on their own accord recruiting other players.

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Why Travis Benjamin is a Lock to Make 49ers Roster

Deebo Samuel's broken foot makes Travis Benjamin's chances quite good to make the 49ers.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Signing Dez Bryant Makes No Sense for the 49ers

The 49ers should not sign free-agent wide receiver Dez Bryant.

Nicholas Cothrel

Apologies to Jaquiski Tartt and other 49ers

49ers strong safety Jaquiski Tartt deserves an apology. Here's why.

Grant Cohn

by

Streetglide

Why the 49ers can't Franchise Tag Trent Williams

The 49ers gave Trent Williams more guaranteed money and agreed not to franchise tag him -- a double win for Williams.

Grant Cohn

49ers Trading for Jamal Adams is a Terrible Idea

Here's why the 49ers absolutely should not trade for Jets safety Jamal Adams.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

datank07

Why the 49ers still haven't made a Statement about Kyle Shanahan's Extension

Neither Jed York nor John Lynch has publicly acknowledged 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan's three-year extension. Here's why.

Grant Cohn

by

ted123

An Adams Trade Would Provide Small Upgrade, But Big Problems

Jamal Adams would improve the 49ers in the short term, but take up too much cap space in the future.

Maverick Pallack

Why Raheem Mostert could be Kyle Shanahan's Terrell Davis

Here's why 49ers running back Raheem Mostert could be Kyle Shanahan's Terrell Davis.

Grant Cohn

Fantasy Football: Deebo Samuel Could Slide Due to Injury

Concern over 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel's injury is why he could fall in fantasy football drafts.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

Footballfan55

Announcing the 49ers All-Decade Wide Receivers and Tight End

Here are the 49ers' best wide receivers and tight end from the past decade.

Nick_Newman