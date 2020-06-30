All49ers
Top Stories
Game Day
News
GM Report

The Real Reason the 49ers Re-Signed Arik Armstead and not DeForest Buckner

Grant Cohn

The 49ers say they wanted to re-sign DeForest Buckner, but couldn’t because he’s too expensive, so they re-signed Arik Armstead, who is cheaper.

That’s their story. But it’s not the full one.

Technically, Armstead is cheaper than Buckner. The 49ers pay Armstead $17 million per season on average, and the Colts pay Buckner $21 million per season on average. But the Colts front loaded Buckner’s deal, while the 49ers’ backloaded Armstead’s. So Armstead actually will become more expensive than Buckner after 2021.

Here’s how much Armstead will count against the 49ers’ salary cap the next five years:

2020: $6 million.

2021: $12.5 million.

2022: $20 million.

2023: $21.7 million.

2024 $23.2 million.

Here’s how much Buckner will count against the Colts’ salary cap the next five years.

2020: $23.3 million.

2021: $17 million.

2022: $16 million.

2023: $19.7 million.

2024: $20.2 million.

Buckner will become a bargain relative to his level of performance after 2020. And after 2021, the Colts can cut him or trade him for zero cap penalty, not that they’d want to get rid of him.

Compare Buckner to Armstead, who will become quite expensive after 2021. And if the 49ers want to cut or trade him at any point, they’d have to pay a big cap penalty. They’re committed to Armstead for the long haul.

Meaning Buckner’s contract is more team-friendly than Armstead’s.

So why did the 49ers sign Armstead and not Buckner?

Simple: The 49ers wanted to bring back as much of their 2019 team as possible for one more run at the Super Bowl, and Buckner will cost $17 million more than Armstead in 2020. But the 49ers will have to reload their roster soon -- it’s getting expensive and many key players will be free agents next year and the year after. The 49ers can’t keep this exact team together much longer.

If they win the Super Bowl during the next two seasons, signing Armstead and keeping the team intact was the right move, and the 49ers won’t care how expensive he’ll get when he’s older.

If they don’t win the Super Bowl during the next two seasons, signing Armstead was the wrong move. Because they’ll have to retool their roster while paying him roughly $21.5 million per season from 2022 to 2024, when they could have had Buckner, a younger, superior player, for roughly $18.5 million per season from 2022 to 2024. And the 49ers will regret the day they decided to keep Armstead over Buckner.

Because they absolutely could have kept Buckner. He was not too expensive. He simply would have cost big bucks for one season.

That’s the full story.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Contract Season: Will the 49ers Re-Sign Kendrick Bourne in 2021?

Wide receiver Kendrick Bourne will be an unrestricted free agent in 2021. Will the 49ers re-sign him?

Grant Cohn

by

Grant Cohn

Contract Season: Will the 49ers Re-Sign Trent Williams in 2021?

Left tackle Trent Williams will be an unrestricted free agent in 2021. Will the 49ers re-sign him?

Grant Cohn

by

Grant Cohn

Why the 49ers Will Not Succumb to Super Bowl Hangover

Here's why the "Super Bowl hangover" shouldn't affect the 49ers.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

t.f.t.3

Kyle Shanahan's Nemesis

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan is his own nemesis.

Grant Cohn

by

1standFaithful49ers

George Kittle vs. Trent Williams: Who will the 49ers Keep Long Term?

If the 49ers have to choose between George Kittle and Trent Williams -- a distinct possibility -- which one will the 49ers keep long term?

Grant Cohn

by

Grant Cohn

Fantasy Football: Does Tevin Coleman Have Any Value?

Here's why 49ers running back Tevin Coleman has value in fantasy football.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

Niner4life41

Announcing the 49ers All-Decade Quarterback

Here's why Colin Kaepernick was the best 49ers quarterback of the 2010s.

Nick_Newman

How 49ers TE George Kittle Eliminated the Vikings from the Playoffs

49ers tight end George Kittle caught just three passes for 16 yards against the Vikings in the playoffs, but he eviscerated them with his run-blocking.

Grant Cohn

by

Dirtysouthmaui

49ers Must Never Wear Atrocious All-Black Uniforms Again

The 49ers must erase any and every connection to the all-black uniforms.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

GUDBill

How Much did the 49ers Save by replacing Buckner and Sanders with Kinlaw and Aiyuk?

The 49ers saved money by replacing DeForest Buckner and Emmanuel Sanders with Javon Kinlaw and Brandon Aiyuk.

Nicholas Cothrel

by

Nicholas Cothrel