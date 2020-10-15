SI.com
All49ers
HomeGM ReportGame DayNewsAll49ers+
Search

The 49ers have a Leadership Gap

Grant Cohn

Because Kyle Shanahan is not a leader, as far as I can tell, there's a leadership gap on the 49ers. And they need leaders in the locker room whether Shanahan is a leader or not.

And there are no leaders in the 49ers locker room currently. George Kittle is not a leader. Great player with a wonderful, youthful exuberance. But not a leader.

Richard Sherman and Joe Staley were the leaders last season and they're both gone. Sherman is on Injured Reserve for now and Staley retired this offseason. They were the grownups in the locker room. One won a Super Bowl. The other was a career-long 49er. So there's a leadership gap.

What does it mean to have leadership?

This is something Steve Young used to tell my dad all the time: "It means we have a standard. It means we are the Forty Freaking Niners. We have a standard of practice, of commitment of our mentality and how we play."

Shanahan, as a head coach, doesn't seem to have that standard, or can't convey that standard. So he needed Staley and Sherman to embody the standard and remind people of it the way Young did, the way Joe Montana did, the way Jerry Rice did, the way Bill Walsh did.

This team not only doesn't have the standard, it lost track of it. Misplaced it.

If Staley and Sherman had been on the field last Sunday, there's no way the 49ers would have gotten out by the Miami Freaking Dolphins. Those two wouldn't have allowed it.

Here's what Staley thought of the 49ers performance:

Good question, Joe.

THANKS FOR READING GIANTS COUNTRY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

49ers Will Not Defeat the Rams if Emmanuel Moseley is Unavailable

The 49ers absolutely need cornerback Emmanuel Moseley to beat the Los Angeles Rams Sunday night.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Jimmy Garoppolo is a Full Participant at 49ers Practice

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is a full participant at 49ers practice for the first time since he injured his ankle.

Grant Cohn

49ers Who Need to Step Up

These are the San Francisco 49ers who need to step up their games

Grant Cohn

Can the 49ers Keep the Ship Afloat for a Playoff Run?

It's starting to look like the San Francisco 49ers might miss the playoffs.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

49ers Post-Week 5 Under Reaction

Why the San Francisco 49ers loss to the Miami Dolphins wasn't as bad as it seems.

Leo Luna

49ers Claim Former Buccaneers Cornerback Parnell Motley off Waivers

The San Francisco 49ers reportedly claimed former Tampa Bay Bucs cornerback Parnell Motley off waivers.

Grant Cohn

Stock Down: 49ers Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo's stock has plummeted.

Grant Cohn

3 Thoughts From the 49ers' 43-17 Loss to Miami

The three main takeaways from the San Francisco 49ers' embarrassing loss to the Miami Dolphins.

Maverick Pallack

49ers Injury News: Kwon Alexander has High-Ankle Sprain, Richard Sherman has Calf-Injury Setback

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Kwon Alexander suffered a high-ankle sprain and cornerback Richard Sherman suffered a calf-injury setback.

Grant Cohn

Forget a 49ers Week 5 Studs and Duds Column, There are No Studs to Talk About

The worst of the worst from the San Francisco 49ers 43-17 loss to the Miami Dolphins.

Nick_Newman