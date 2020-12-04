The 49ers Offensive Line Really is That Bad

You are smart enough to judge these offensive linemen yourself. Your eyes do not deceive you.

There's a narrative coming from the 49ers organization and their sister media outlets that the Niners offensive line isn't that bad.

Here's the narrative, more or less:

Football fans are emotional and not smart enough to understand what they're looking at. So when they see Mike McGlinchey, Colton McKivitiz, Daniel Brunskill, Laken Tomlinson and Trent Williams get beaten repeatedly every week, they overreact like the overemotional fans they are.

Smart, sensible, objective observers understand the 49ers offensive line is much better than it seems, Mike McGlinchey is much better than he gets credit for and this entire unit should come back and stay together next season because it has potential.

If this narrative seems utterly ridiculous to you, that's because it is utterly ridiculous.

You are smart enough to judge these offensive linemen yourself. Your eyes do not deceive you. The offensive line is the biggest problem the 49ers have. It's the reason Jimmy Garoppolo is injured, and the reason the offense is inconsistent.

Mike McGlinchey might be the worst starting right tackle in the NFL. He looks like a tight end. And he's supposed to be a starter. He's not some backup who's playing because the starter got hurt. The 49ers should bench him.

And the right guard, Colton McKivitz, might be even worse. He completely whiffed a block against the Rams that led to a fumble which the Rams recovered and returned for a touchdown.

McKivitz and McGlinchey might be the worst right side of an offensive line in the NFL. They're the McBusts.

But don't take my word for it. Judge for yourself: