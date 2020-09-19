When will the 49ers Start Javon Kinlaw?

Each week that the 14th pick does not start, the inevitable question will be, “When are the 49ers going to start Javon Kinlaw?”

Why not Week 2?

The Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch era has made four first-round picks before selecting Kinlaw in the 2020 draft. The only player to not start was none other than Solomon Thomas, and no first-round pick started less than 12 games. Even though Thomas didn’t start, he still saw 64% of the defense’s snaps in his NFL debut. Meanwhile, Kinlaw only logged 48% despite being the better player in a one-score game.

Does it matter? They will rotate in and out.

Yes, it absolutely matters for the player. See Raheem Mostert as an example when he called himself the “starter” this offseason.

Secondly, you want your starters to be your best players because your starting defense is the ones who are tasked with setting the tone. Thomas from what we know is a great individual but is he setting a tone on defense? Not exactly. Is Kinlaw a player that can set a tone? From what we saw Week 1, absolutely.

I understand the reason the 49ers went with Thomas -- Thomas is in a contract year. If he can play at a high level and earn a decent contract from a team in free agency, the 49ers could be looking at a fourth- or a fifth-round compensatory pick for their former third pick. Which is smart by the franchise considering they have more than 20 free agents after this season. The issue is that it looked very underwhelming that Thomas will play at a high level to earn a contract that will result in a compensatory pick.

The thought behind drafting Kinlaw was he has a high ceiling and could eventually give similar production as DeForest Buckner. In order to develop him as such, he needs to feel how it is to start a game and most importantly out snap Thomas. Kinlaw saw 39 snaps opposed to Thomas’ 40.

No one is blocking Kinlaw from being a starter, so once again when will he start?

I know I said, “Why not week 2?” But don’t think the 49ers will make any changes after Week 1. If Thomas continues to be the same player he has been his whole career I would expect Kinlaw to be inserted the starter by Week 4 at home versus Philadelphia.