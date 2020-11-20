The San Francisco 49ers Should Sign Vic Beasley

This seems like a no-brainer.

Former All Pro edge-rusher Vic Beasley is a free agent and the 49ers need edge rushers. They should sign him.

Beasley is a free agent because the Tennessee Titans recently cut him after signing him this past offseason to a one-year, $9.5 million contract. Beasley never was fully healthy this season -- he failed his initial physical at training camp and had knee issues.

But when healthy, Beasley is a terrific player. He was the eighth pick of the 2015 draft and spent the first five seasons of his career with the Atlanta Falcons. Just last season, he had eight sacks. And in 2016, when he was an All Pro, he had 15.5 sacks. And he's a free agent. He's available.

Beasley reportedly will meet with the Las Vegas Raiders this week, according to ESPN's Field Yates. So maybe Beasley wants to sign with a contender. Or maybe he wants to play for a team in a tax-free state. Or maybe both.

But the 49ers should be contenders next season if their entire team doesn't get injured for the second year in a row. And Beasley knows Kyle Shanahan -- Shanahan was the Falcons offensive coordinator for the first two seasons of Beasley's career. So Shanahan never coached Beasley, but they were in the same building, on the same practice field. They have history.

Beasley would help the 49ers tremendously next season. Plus, he might even help them make a run to the playoffs this season -- they already have a top-five defense without him. He could take it over the top.

Someone pick up the phone, call his agent and make him an offer.

I'm looking at you, John Lynch.